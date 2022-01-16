YOAKUM — Raising rabbits is a project Julia Fojt enjoys doing with her two younger sisters.
Julia, a senior at Yoakum High School, likes the challenge of raising the soft, furry animals. She also likes that she is able to raise them while also having a busy academic, athletic and service life.
“It is good to have a small project. We have them for about a month. It is good to be involved with the rabbits,” she said Saturday at the Yoakum Livestock Show. They have to monitor the rabbits to make sure they reach the favored weight of about 5½ pounds by show time while still developing proper amounts of muscle and body structure.
The rabbits average weighing about a pound and a half.
Julia is also the high school FFA chapter president, active in FCA, a head cheerleader, played volleyball and plays softball. Plus, she is the reigning Miss Yoakum.
“I love to be a part of everything,” she said, noting the parade season for her Miss Yoakum duties will be starting up again in February.
On Friday night, she showed her last pen of rabbits at the Yoakum Livestock Show, placing eighth. But she was OK with her placing because she was able to show with her sisters Lilly and Olivia.
Olivia initially got Julia interested in showing animals at about 7 years ago, and they have shown rabbits ever since then.
Saturday, she kept busy handing out ribbons to exhibitors, serving as a helper during the broiler show and helping set up for the night’s award program and auction.
“Raising animals is a lot of responsibility. It allows you to have real life problem solving,” she said.
The problem solving and leadership comes naturally to her.
Her ag teacher, Laura Johnson, said Julia also always has a positive attitude, which has a positive effect on people.
Julia hopes to take her leadership and show experience to Texas State University in the fall where she plans to major in communications.
During each round of judging, judge Ty Chumbley remarked on the exhibitors’ showmanship and the market condition of the animals. He said both are important in picking the best animals in each show.
Chumbley, the program lead and a livestock judging coach at Palo Alto College in San Antonio, noted in addition to raising strong, well-structured animals, the students need to understand what they are feeding the animals because it helps them understand their project and learn for the future because they are all consumers.
He said the hog show was top quality in showmanship as well as market.
Recommended For You
Becky Cooper is managing editor for the Victoria Advocate. She may be reached at bcooper@vicad.com or 361-574-1285.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.