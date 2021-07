Ranchers hope judge's reversal of cattle seizure sets precedent

Timeline of events

Mid-May: Goliad County Constable Ellie Ramirez contacts a Brazoria County deputy experienced with animal welfare investigations to express concerns about the condition of a local cattle herd. The Brazoria County deputy reaches out to Randy Farmer, animal cruelty investigator with the Houston Humane Society, for assistance.

May 21: Ramirez, Farmer, the Brazoria County deputy and Constable Virginia Post examine cattle on five properties cared for by longtime Goliad County residents Jorge and San Juanita Padilla. Ramirez also orders a drone search of two of those properties without having obtained a warrant to do so, according to courtroom testimony. The drone search is conducted with the help of a DeWitt County deputy.

May 24: Ramirez obtains a search warrant from Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Susan Moore. In her affidavit, Ramirez reports that the Padillas' properties appear overstocked, and their cattle appear severely underfed.

May 25-26: Farmer and Ramirez execute the search warrant and impound the cattle with the assistance of contract cowboys. Goliad County Judge Mike Bennett attempts to intervene but is unsuccessful.

June 3: Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Pat Calhoun rules in a hearing that the cattle were treated cruelly by the Padillas and orders them to be sold at a public auction.

June 11: The Padillas pay a $72,489.86 bond to appeal Calhoun's decision and their attorney, Joe Glenn Kahla, files a notice of appeal.

July 2: After an appeal hearing lasting about 4 hours and 20 minutes, not including lunch break, Judge Walden Shelton orders the cattle returned soon after cross-examination by Kahla reveals that Ramirez ordered a drone search of two properties without a warrant.