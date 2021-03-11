Timothy McCoy, middle, Rawley McCoy’s son, and Charles, left, Rawley’s grandson, talk with Victoria County District Attorney Constance Filley Johnson during a public visitation for the late mayor on Wednesday at Rosewood Funeral Chapel.
Rawley McCoy, newly elected Victoria mayor, kisses his granddaughter, Natalie Holub, after hearing the election results announced during his watch party at Mumphord's Place Restaurant in Victoria in this May 2019 file photo.
When Rawley McCoy returned home after a day spent designing the Leo J. Welder Center for the Performing Arts in downtown Victoria or attending a Rotary Club meeting, he’d ask his son Timothy to help pull off his boots or grab him a beer from the fridge.
By all accounts, McCoy led a full life, founding an architecture firm in his hometown that designed dozens of notable buildings, chairing a number of civic organizations, devoting himself to St. Francis Episcopal Church and completing a decade’s worth of work in his two years as Victoria’s mayor, as one city council member put it. Along with his many obligations, McCoy found time for life’s simple pleasures, whether it was golfing; spending time with his wife, Kay, and their three children; building custom precision rifles or filling a closet with the Stetson hats he memorably wore.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
