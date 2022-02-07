For many at Hope High School, the school is simply an individualized path to a high school diploma.
For Rae’Anna Campos, 17, it was a path to fulfill her dreams.
Since 8th grade, Campos has dreamed of working for the FBI. By her sophomore year at Hope, a Calhoun County Independent School District school, she determined the path that dream would go through, the military.
From there, she would go knocking on the door of an Air Force recruitment office for an interview, but no one answered, Campos said.
Then a recruiter came out of the nearby Marine recruitment office.
“You can talk to us instead,” the recruiter said to Campos.
The recruiter told her that the Marines would be ideal to fulfill her dream of working for the FBI by providing her experience and the right connections, Campos said.
What ultimately won her over was the challenge. The recruiter told her there were few women in the Marines, promotion wasn’t easy, and she may not make it.
“If someone tells me 'You can’t do it,' well I’m going to prove to you that I’m going to do it,” Campos said. “I’m going to earn my title of being a marine.”
She had planned on graduating early to pursue her dreams, but then the COVID-19 pandemic hit, and the then Calhoun High School student switched schools to the much smaller Austwell-Tivoli High School in Refugio County in order to protect her younger brother, who was born premature and had chronic lung disease.
Campos felt the move was necessary not only because of the smaller class size, only five students, but they also seemed to take the pandemic more seriously, strictly enforcing masks and being willing to shut down if cases did appear, she said.
This would ultimately frustrate Campos as she still had her sights set on graduating early.
“I didn’t really feel happy there,” Campos said. “It’s an amazing school, but I couldn’t find myself there.”
After talking with her government teacher, Shari Janak, she was refocused on continuing to pursue her path to the Marines. Janak encouraged Campos to leave Austwell-Tivoli and graduate early.
“I strongly believe that Rae began to recognize her own strength once she understood that her views counted,” Janak said. “She needed to realize that there is never just one correct view of the world.”
Campos finished up at Austwell-Tivoli and enrolled at Hope High School in January to finish in about three weeks.
However, the academic crunch wasn’t the only thing that she had to worry about. She still needed to meet physical and mental requirements set by the Marines.
Although the recruiter who initially challenged her was no longer there in the summer of 2021, she still needed to put in the work for Sgt. Juan Chavez and Staff Sgt. James Sanchez.
“She was introduced to me in the middle of the summer, and she was not anywhere near ready to even just enlist,” Sanchez said. Her scoring was below the minimum requirement on the mental acumen test the Marines administer, and she was well below the physical requirements.
Sanchez told Campos they would mentor and guide her as long as she showed she was committed to joining the Marines.
“I make it a point to tell my recruiters that these men and women aren’t numbers,” Sanchez said. “I sat her (down) and explained to her ‘I really want to work with you, but you need to show us you want be here and that you’re going to be Marine material one day.”
From there, Campos put in the work both in physical training and the classroom. Although her recruiters encouraged her to walk the graduation stage, she wanted to graduate early and start her military career as it is where she feels she is supposed to be, she said.
“She’s easily one of the best poolies I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with,” Sanchez said. "I truly believe she’ll not only get to boot camp and extend the standards, but she’s probably going to excel to the point she leaves boot camp in a leadership position, just because of the character she has.”
Campos’ recruiters would walk with her at her graduation at Hope High School, in uniform, on Jan. 28, escorting her to the diploma she earned. She completed three of her five goals in one day, graduate high school early, join the Marines and make her family proud.
Her other goals are to get her college degree while with the Marines and when her time ends with the Marines, join the FBI and fight sex trafficking, she said.
That pride from her path through Hope has also inspired some of her family to chase their own dreams. Her sister Dominique Perales, 22, graduated with her Campos, finishing her diploma to pursue her own path of service in a career in nursing.
“We always grew up around an environment of helping others out. We’ve had people help us out, so returning that favor is something normal for us,” Campos said.
She hopes that her determination helps inspire her other siblings, as well.
“If I can do it, you can do it,” Campos said. “Everybody can do it. You just have to put the work in.”
