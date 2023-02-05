Despite a cold early Saturday morning, people from around the Crossroads were undeterred in showing their support for the annual Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk at Victoria College and the University of Houston-Victoria campuses.

More than 800 people from across the Crossroads showed up for the 5K walk to support heart health in their community, with over $110,000 raised before the start of the walk.

Among the 800 people, there were those simply to give their support to the cause, survivors and many whose family has been directly affected by the leading cause of death in the U.S.

One such person was Victoria resident Anita Watts, 59, who walked with her daughter and two granddaughters.

It was the first heart walk they participated in after being inspired by advertising on TV and at work at Dow Chemical, Watts said.

However, it is an issue near and dear to them, as Watts' brother, father and grandfather died of heart disease, with her brother dying only two years ago at age 49, she said.

As they crisscrossed the campuses, Watts had those family members on her mind.

"This is something we feel pretty passionately about and if we can do our part, that's what we'll do," she said.

On the other end of the spectrum were Victoria residents Kayla Crawford, 51, and Keller & Associates founder Lane Keller, 64, whose relatives are survivors of heart disease.

Crawford's father survived triple bypass surgery and Keller's daughter has a congenital heart condition.

"It can hit any of us. I considered my dad a healthy person when he had his bypass," Crawford said. "It touches everybody through somebody they know and it's great just to support the walk and to walk the 5K is probably good for us anyway."

Keller and his accounting firm have supported the heart walk for many years, finding the American Heart Association a worthwhile cause due to its research and funding heart disease research.

"I think (my daughter) has a very bright future," Keller said.

Among the walkers were numerous health professionals strolling the 3.1-mile course for their patients, including Suzanne Stone, Citizens Medical Center's cardiovascular program manager.

For Stone, the Heart and Stroke Walk in particular takes on a personal meaning; her mother is 15-year survivor of a heart transplant and her father suffered a severe stroke at age 52.

"As a nurse, when a family member is affected by heart disease or stroke you never see patients the same way. You understand the effects from a deeper perspective and each patient after that becomes a personal mission for good," Stone said.

The walk provides hope for those dealing with heart disease and stroke, she said.

"They experience the support from the wonderful people in our region who raise funds that will be used locally to increase awareness, support CPR classes and fund the scientific research that guides our care of cardiac and stroke patients," Stone said. "We want to give members of our community the best chance to lead normal, active and full lives."

The Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk set a fundraising goal of $150,000 this year, Heart Walk director Brittany Sandbach said. With $40,000 still to raise through February, Heart Health Month, she expects the organization to meet its goal.

Beyond raising awareness about heart disease and stroke and raising funds for the American Heart Association, the walk was also dedicated to Dr. David Hinds, the former Victoria College president who died last year and was instrumental in the creation of the Crossroads Heart and Stroke Walk, Sandbach said.

"This is the fifth year for the event and it continues to grow every year," she said. "It's really exciting to see the entire Victoria community really embrace the cause."