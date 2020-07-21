Ruben Flores, known as “Midnite Rambler” during a long radio DJ career in Victoria, died of complications of coronavirus at 73 after fighting Parkinson’s disease for a number of years. He also owned a vinyl record shop by the same name at 503 E. North Street for more than three decades.
“He was great. He was my best friend and raised me by himself with help from my grandmother and aunt sometimes. He was always there for me, and he was a really good person,” said Ramona Flores, Ruben Flores’ daughter. “I remember growing up, when things were going well, people would come into the store to talk to him, not to buy anything. They just liked to listen to his stories. Whenever people were down on their luck, he was always helping. He said if you have the means to help someone, you should.”
