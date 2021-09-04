Justin Lopez, left, and Efren Padron dig up the main water line at a home in Bloomington on Friday to replace the PVC pipe with PEX pipe, which won’t crack during cold weather. The main line was damaged during the winter storm in February, and while the homeowner was able to patch the pipe, it was never fully repaired.
Johnny Ray Lopez, right, walks out of the shed, where his team is replacing the water heater, while Efren Padron, far left, and Justin Lopez dig up the main water line that feeds the water heater at a home in Bloomington on Friday.
View of the water heater, which was being replaced, behind a home in Bloomington on Friday. While the water heater wasn't damaged during the storm, it needed to be replaced while other plumbing repairs were being made to the home.
Justin Lopez, left, and Efren Padron dig up the main water line at a home in Bloomington on Friday to replace the PVC pipe with PEX pipe, which won’t crack during cold weather. The main line was damaged during the winter storm in February, and while the homeowner was able to patch the pipe, it was never fully repaired.
Johnny Ray Lopez, right, walks out of the shed, where his team is replacing the water heater, while Efren Padron, far left, and Justin Lopez dig up the main water line that feeds the water heater at a home in Bloomington on Friday.
View of the water heater, which was being replaced, behind a home in Bloomington on Friday. While the water heater wasn't damaged during the storm, it needed to be replaced while other plumbing repairs were being made to the home.
BLOOMINGTON — On Friday, Alfred Garcia and his crew with ALM Construction worked to replace the entire plumbing of a small house, digging ditches, crawling through the mud beneath the beams, and laying out PEX tubing. By the end of the day, all of the home’s pipes, many of which were damaged during February’s freeze, were replaced.
Nearly seven months after Winter Storm Uri caused power outages, burst pipes and varying amounts of damage to homes across Texas, recovery efforts are still ongoing.
Cat DeLaura is the local government reporter at the Victoria Advocate. She was born in Texas, but grew up in Virginia. She came back to Texas to get her masters in Journalism at the University of Texas at Austin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.