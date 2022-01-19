On a cool Wednesday morning, Claire Santellana hauled in a chandelier into the entrance of Victoria City Hall.
With a frame made out of chicken wire, decorated with multicolored plastic and held together by neon string, it resembles something out of this world. The chandelier, with the help from the community, is Santellana’s latest art piece and will make its debut in city hall for the Downtown Victoria Art Walk on Saturday.
“I really wanted to make something neat and aesthetically pleasing made out of recycled materials,” Santellana said.
Taking inspiration from the American glass artist Dale Chihuly, the chandelier is made out of a lightweight aluminum and chicken wire. Plastic discs from about 300 bottles were colored by students from the Children’s Discovery Museum of the Golden Crescent and Crossroads Art House. Spiraling around the dome are LED rope lights that change color using a clicker. The colored discs surrounding the dome are used to simulate the look of colored glass, Santellana said.
All in all, the chandelier weighs about 15 pounds, and the bottles were donated by the city, Santellana said.
Santellana, who is the founder of Crossroads Art House, said her business offers educational art programs for people of all ages and offers a place where people can explore different mediums of art.
The business is relatively new, Santellana said, and was created to be her “Texas” version of her business, Art to Finish Studio, that was spearheaded in Colorado Springs.
“I’m really excited about it because I do feel like this can be such a culturally rich area,” Santellana said. “We have so much awesome history, there’s so many talented artists here, and I think that kind of inspired me to create (Crossroads Art House).”
Economic Development Director Danielle Williams said talks of the chandelier began last September when an idea was hatched to display a chandelier at city hall.
“Just the way it looks and everything with such a big space with a high ceiling, you can have something really nice hanging down,” Williams said.
Installation of the chandelier is planned for Friday. The chandelier will serve as a temporary art piece, Williams said.
“We’re looking to unveil it on the art walk day,” Williams said. “We’ll have the lobby open, and people can come in and look at it as part of the art walk.”
The Downtown Victoria Art Walk will be held this Saturday from 1-6 p.m. after being postponed due to weather conditions.
For Santellana, the best part about the project was seeing all of the minds and ideas come together to make a tangible art piece.
“How proud will (the kids) feel that they were a part of something bigger that got to hang in city hall?” Santellana said. “I’m hoping that fosters some pride and think to themselves ‘A little piece of something I did turned into something big.’”
