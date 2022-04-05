The Texas school accountability system is a flawed system, according to an organization advocating for education reform.

Giovanni Escobedo, South Texas regional advocacy director for Texas Raise Your Hand, discussed accountability and STAAR test reform at Tuesday's morning's weekly Victoria Partnership meeting, organized by the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.

How schools perform on the STAAR test is the overwhelming factor in how school accountability is graded, Escobedo said.

In elementary and middle schools, the accountability scores are based 100% on the STAAR test, he said. In high school, that number drops to 40%, with college, career and military readiness making up 40% and graduation rates accounting for the final 20%.

"High school students have to pass the STAAR test to graduate high school," Escobedo said. "That means that 20% is also related to the STAAR test, because if they're not passing the STAAR test they're not graduating, which drops the graduation rate."

At all grade levels, school accountability excludes from its measurements teacher quality indicators, health and wellness indicators, student access to advanced coursework, access to arts and other programs, suspensions and expulsions by student groups, teacher absenteeism, teacher certifications, enrichment course completion rates, extra-curricular participation rates and more, according to Escobedo's presentation.

According to a poll conducted by the organization, 68% of Texans polled support rating school accountability partly on standardized test results and partly on a other factors, such as the range of school programs and services for students and families.

Because the STAAR test is so heavily weighted in accountability scores as opposed to the factors not measured, the "STAAR test has become the curriculum in some schools," Escobedo said.

"I hear from a lot of parents, 'My child doesn't know how to do X, Y or Z,'" he said. "All they're teaching my child is how to pass a test."

The state is working to reform the STAAR test, and one of the potential changes is a pilot program in which tests would be issued at the beginning, middle and end of the school year, Escobedo said. One of the benefits of this reform would be that teachers could see the results and try to fill learning gaps more effectively through the year.

But this reform would mean students would focus even more on passing a standardized test, Escobedo said.

"How many tests are we giving our students and then allowing for instruction?" he asked. "At what point do we allow our students to learn to the classroom and not just prepare for a test?"

As recently as the last legislative session, there was talk about tying school funding to STAAR test scores, Escobedo said.

There can be problems with doing so, said Precinct 2 county commissioner candidate Jason Ohrt. While there does need to be a system holding schools accountable, making school funding dependent on test scores means that school will only teach to the test.

"When you tie it to money, schools can get A's and B's, but are they really kicking out kids that can function in the workforce?" Ohrt asked. "If they're just learning how to take the test and not learning life skills, they're no better off than they were before."

Another factor that can affect school accountability scores is the diversity of the school, Victoria Independent School District Assistant Superintendent Greg Bonewald said.

"If you live in a diverse community, you're actually graded on many more factors than if you live in a homogenous community," he said. "In VISD, we're graded on every single indicator that you could possibly have."

Schools with homogenous student bodies, whether wealthy or poor, may have just two or three additional factors they're graded on, Bonewald said.

In 2019, the last year schools were rated due to COVID-19, the Victoria school district received a C accountability rating, according to the Texas Education Agency.

School accountability scores can affect more than just the school itself, according to Jonas Titas, president of VEDC. The score could factor into whether a company wants to come to the area.

"It all plays a part," he said. "(Companies) look at the schools, new development with the schools, new programming and career training programs that they can take advantage of."