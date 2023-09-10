Since 2018, Rob Knight and Creed Galbraith have envisioned creating a business with a vintage and classic vibe, and with their Reformed Man barbershop, they have that.
The two co-owners, Knight and Galbraith, held their grand opening for their newest location in Victoria on Saturday, which is the first big step to realizing the full vision for their business.
"We knew that we wanted to go into business with each other that incorporated these things and we thought, 'Why not a higher-end barbershop.'" Knight said.
The business provides many of the classic barber shop services, such as hot towel treatments and straight razor shaves, but on top of that, the they also have a bar with complimentary drinks and a pool table guests can enjoy.
Gallery: Reformed Man barbershop opening
Reformed Man held an opening celebration Saturday showcasing their new Victoria location and the unique experience they provide as a barber shop. On top of classic barber shop treatments Reformed Man has a bar with complimentary drinks and a pool table for guests.
"We've been in here for about six weeks as kind of a soft opening, and this was our official opening," Knight said. "This is kind of a stair-step location for us to build on to bigger and better things."
Because of that, the new space almost matches what the two owners envisioned when they first started.
"The outside kind of don't look like much, and then you come in and go, 'This exists in Victoria,'" Knight said. "We wanted something that looked franchised, but it's just us here in Victoria. Stuff you would expect to have to go to a big city for, but right here in Victoria."
For Knight, it's not a salon; it's a saloon vibe.
"People, when they come by here, say, 'This is like when my dad use to go and take me to get my haircut, kind of a nostalgia thing,'" he said. "It's just a relaxing environment."
The co-owners plan to further enhance the experience by obtaining a tobacco license to sell cigars for their customers to enjoy just outside the store, Knight said.
Inside the shop, beyond the pool table and bar, the business has three classic red barbershop chairs and walls adorned with pictures of dapper male celebrities and shelves of the hair products they use.
At a wash station in the back is a collection of empty liquor bottles the business will turn into what they call "Molotov candles," which they sell as a way of recouping the cost of the quality liquor given away.
As the business continues to grow, they are hoping to move into a larger space in downtown Victoria, Knight said.
At the grand opening party, customers, family, and friends all chatted and enjoyed the space as the owners gave them tours while live music performed.
Among them was Thomas Rendon, owner of Big T's Smoke Shack and Reformed Man customer.
"They are reaching people at a different level than most other places are," Rendon said. "Right now, I see a lot of young ladies go and get their nails done, and they have a glass of wine or champagne, and they kind of went that same level. You come in here waiting for a hair cut, have yourself a sip, shoot some pool, sit on the patio, and smoke some cigars. All the men's stuff is what it is."
Reformed Man is dotting all the I's and crossing the T's when it comes to hitting that specific demographic, and overall, it is an enjoyable experience, he said.
"They're as good as any other place I've been to," Rendon said. "If you haven't come here, you are missing out."