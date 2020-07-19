top story
COVID-19
Refugio boy tests positive for COVID-19
- Advocate Staff Report
-
- Updated
- 0
COVID-19 cases by county
|County
|Total
|Recoveries
|Deaths
|Calhoun
|197
|69
|3
|Goliad
|44
|18
|0
|DeWitt
|306
|130
|7
|Jackson
|132
|43
|1
|Lavaca
|377
|120
|1
|Matagorda
|521
|81
|11
|Refugio
|86
|28
|0
|Victoria
|2,421
|1,127
|21
|Wharton
|400
|203
|1
|9-County total
|4,464
|1,819
|45
|•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Thank you for reading!
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman, child rescued from Guadalupe River
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council
- 55 new COVID-19 cases reported in Victoria County
- 'It seems like a bad dream': Mask order creates confusion for sheriffs
- Letter: Almost all COVID-19 numbers being reported are misleading
- 11 students graduate from VC’s Physical Therapist Assistant Program
- Refugio receives long-awaited state championship hardware
- Wagyu producers bring new options to area beef sales
- Do I need a negative COVID-19 test to return to work?
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians
Commented
- Guest column: Resolving the statue issue for Victorians (12)
- Confederate statue debate heads to Victoria City Council (10)
- Victoria Livestock Show officials say former treasurer stole more than $139K (5)
- Facebook memories to now (5)
- What should the city do with the Confederate soldier statue? (4)
- Letter:Don't let anarchy start in Victoria (4)
- Letter: Langhoff supports Trump for president (4)
- Blog: Trump made a mistake (4)
- This is not normal (2)
- Victoria Regional Airport officials explore new air service proposals (2)
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.