Refugio’s National Night Out has been canceled, according to an announcement made by the Refugio Police Department.
National Night Out is a campaign to strengthen community and police relations through community events that have safety demonstrations, seminars and other exhibits, according to their website. Public safety concerns and not wanting to contribute to the COVID-19 pandemic were reasons for the cancellation of the Refugio event, Police Chief Enrique Diaz said Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.