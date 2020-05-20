Generic Courts.jpg
A Refugio County sheriff’s deputy, arrested Wednesday on a felony charge, is accused of tampering with evidence at the scene of a death investigation.

“This is an incredibly serious crime considering his position in the community,” said Assistant District Attorney Tim Poynter, who is prosecuting the case. “The community trusts us to do our job. They trust the deputies to do their jobs. If we can’t trust the officers, what’s the point?”

Deputy Jeffrey Jo Raymond, 49, of Refugio, has been arrested on a charge of tampering with evidence, according to a news release from the county’s district attorney’s office.

