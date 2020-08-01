Victoria County

The Victoria Office of Emergency Management reported 14 new cases of COVID-19 and 21 new recoveries at 2:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a news release from the county.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 460 386 3
Goliad 110 78 2
DeWitt 604 410 22
Jackson 322 299 2
Lavaca 605 543 3
Refugio 209 92 0
Victoria 3,289 1,986 40
Matagorda 654 314 21
Wharton 636 285 7
9-County total 6,889 4,393 100
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

