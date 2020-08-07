Three Refugio County residents have died of COVID-19 related illnesses.

The county reported the first deaths in a Friday news release. The ages and genders will not be made available, according to the release.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 533 444 4
Goliad 110 78 2
DeWitt 637 458 27
Jackson 385 334 2
Lavaca 630 593 6
Refugio 216 108 3
Victoria 3,454 2,176 44
Matagorda 711 341 25
Wharton 682 326 7
9-County total 7,358 4,858 120
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

