Refugio County school districts reflect on their STARR test results

Refugio County school districts received the cumulative scores for the STARR test on Wednesday.
Here’s how the school districts performed:
Austwell-Tivoli ISDAustwell-Tivoli Independent School District showed improvement in passing percentages in almost every grade level.
“As small as we are, we thought we’re doing way better than school districts across the state,” District Counsellor William Lumpkins said.
For reading, grades third through eighth grade had a passing percentage of nothing lower than 71%.
In math, every grade level increased percentages as well, with the third grade reaching a perfect 100% on each subject, reading, math, science and social studies.
Lumpkins said the staff is proud of the growth the students have shown but will continue to try increasing certain scores going forward.
“Right now, sixth and seventh grade is what we’re looking at,” he said. “We saw growth, but we want to see these scores come up more.”
Refugio ISDIn Refugio, the data shows the school district performed better in reading than in math.
Reading scores show improvement in fourth and seventh grades, where they have a higher average than the state’s.
The highest turnaround was the sixth grade, whose students raised their percentage to 74% from last year’s 59%.
Math was a bigger struggle for the school district this year.
Excluding seventh grade, every other grade lever performed worse than last year.
Grades 3rd and 4th had passing rate totals under 50%.
Only grades five and seven had a higher percentage that the state’s.
Woodsboro ISDAs a whole, numbers were down for passing percentages for Woodsboro Independent School District.
Reading percentages show that the district performed better when compared to the state’s numbers, but not to last year’s.
For example, seventh grade was the only level that showed increases in both categories. The seventh grade had the highest percentage, with 88%.
Math numbers across all grades showed struggles. The sixth grade had the highest total this year, with 83%.
The other grade percentages for math fell below 70%. The lowest drop in percentages came from the fifth grade, which went from 92% to 68%.