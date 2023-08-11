GOLIAD — Refugio and Goliad found a number of positives in their first scrimmage of the season.
But both teams also found areas to improve on Friday night at Tiger Field.
“I thought it was physical and I thought even last year was physical,” said Goliad head coach Kevin Salazar. “We kind of were expecting this year to be physical again and I was impressed with that.”
Refugio starters scored three touchdowns, and Goliad’s starters scored one in the controlled scrimmage.
The Bobcats scored on a 19-yard run by Zander Wills, and runs of 31 and 10 yards by Jordan King.
“We just wanted to come out here and play hard and play physical and fly around on defense,” King said. “We just need to lessen the nonsense and stay focused on the game and play hard and play physical.”
Refugio was penalized a number of times, which hindered its ability to put together drives.
“We’ve got to cut out all the nonsense and all the drama and all the penalties, you’ve got to cut all that out,” said Refugio head coach Jason Herring. "You can't do that in big games."
The Bobcats focused on their running game, and completed only one pass in the scrimmage.
“I’d like us to get a little better on throwing the ball down the field,” Herring said. “I thought we did a good job on our play-action. We need to stretch the field a little more.”
Herring was pleased with the play of the defense, which did not allow a score until the final play of the scrimmage.
“I’ve been telling everybody the defense is going to be the unsung hero,” he said. “We’re fast, we’re physical, and we’re bigger than we’ve been the last three years. I feel really good about our defense.”
Goliad scored on a 5-yard run by Angel Hernandez, who also had an interception on defense.
“I think we came out very physical,” Hernandez said. “Offensive wise, we need a little work, but I think our defense came out very physical. Towards the end, we started getting the hang of it on offense. For it being the first scrimmage, I think we did pretty good.”
Salazar expected the Goliad defense, which returns 10 starters, to be ahead of the offense.
“We knew we were going to be pretty stacked on defense,” he said. “We have four or five new linemen and new quarterbacks on offense, it’s a work in progress. I thought there were some good moments and some moments where we need to go back and fix it.”
But overall, Salazar is optimistic about his team's potential.
“I think when we go back and look at film and see the mistakes, let’s clean those up,” he said. “Some of the little things. A few times we were a block or a play away. It was a good test for us this early.”