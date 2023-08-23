Refugio enters the season as the No. 1 team in the state, and the defending District 15-2A, Division I champion.
But Refugio head coach Jason Herring expects the district to be as competitive as it was last season.
“There are a lot of people ranked in the top-25,” Herring said. “So I think it’s going to be a really good district.”
Shiner, Three Rivers and Ganado are also ranked in the state poll, and Kenedy, Skidmore-Tynan and Bloomington should field improved teams.
“Of course, you have Refugio and Shiner is always good,” said Ganado head coach Josh Ervin. “I know Shiner lost a lot and I’m interested to see what they look like. Three Rivers has a good senior class coming back. Our junior class is really good, and being in year two of the system, we should be better defensively.”
Refugio and Shiner met to decide the district championship last season and had a rematch in the regional final.
“We’re definitely going to be inexperienced,” said Shiner head coach Daniel Boedeker. “We lost a lot of kids who were on the football field last year. We have a lot of new faces. We feel really good about the kids who can step in and do a good job. It’s just going to be a matter of us trying to improve week to week.”
Shawn Alvarez begins his sixth season as head coach at Kenedy, and hopes the familiarity with the system will benefit a young team.
“They’ve been in the program for four years,” said Kenedy head coach Shawn Alvarez. “So our sophomores know the drill. We told them all from January we were going to carry five freshmen and we were going to determine the best five wherever they were needed.”
Bloomington looks to continue the progress it made in head coach Brandon Craus’ first season, and put an end to its 43-game district losing streak.
“Your first year, everything they learn is new,” Craus said. “Even the coaches. Every day they’re learning a new offense and a new defense. There’s not a process of trying to do it to perfection. You’re trying to understand it. I think year two has always been a step up. This year, I think we have a chance to be pretty good.”