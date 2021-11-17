Refugio police on Monday arrested a man after responding to a home where a 26-year-old resident was shot and later died.
At 8:43 p.m. Monday police were called to a home in the 100 block of Mesquite Street in western Refugio after receiving reports of gunfire in the area, Refugio Police Chief Enrique Diaz Jr. said Wednesday.
Police arrested Robert Michael Frazier, 23, of Refugio, at the scene. He is the only suspect in the investigation as of Wednesday. He was charged with first-degree felony murder, Diaz said.
The man found dead at the scene was identified as Andrew Williams Jr., of Refugio. Williams lived at the home on Mesquite Street.
Diaz said Frazier and Williams are family members, but he could not specify their relationship.
After conducting an initial investigation, police discovered Williams had gunshot wounds in his chest. He was later pronounced dead at the scene by Refugio County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace Mary Canales, Diaz said.
A 9 mm handgun was recovered from the scene, Diaz said.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation, Diaz said.
"We are still interviewing witnesses to find out what happened. It is not clear at this time," he said.
The Refugio Police Department is the lead investigating agency in the case.
Frazier was booked into the Refugio County Jail, where he remained Wednesday on a $1 million bond, according to a department news release.
Murder is a first-degree felony that, if convicted, is punishable by five - 99 years in prison. A fine of up to $10,000 could also be assessed, according to the Texas Penal Code.
