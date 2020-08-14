Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Refugio County Memorial Hospital

Three Refugio County residents tested positive for COVID-19. 

The new cases include a woman in her 50s, a man in his 20s and another male in his teens, according to a Friday news release. 

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 558 511 4
Goliad 151 126 3
DeWitt 699 566 31
Jackson 413 364 4
Lavaca 647 617 6
Refugio 241 179 4
Victoria 3,589 2,589 59
Matagorda 807 414 31
Wharton 982 366 18
9-County total 8,084 5,728 160
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

