Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Refugio County Memorial Hospital

 Advocate file photo

Refugio County reported one new case of COVID-19 on Thursday. 

The new case is a man in his 60s who is currently isolating. 

The county has 14 total cases and six have recovered. No Refugio residents have died of the virus.

COVID-19 cases by county

County Total Recoveries Deaths
Calhoun 97 56 3
Goliad 12 7 0
DeWitt 70 34 1
Jackson 40 22 1
Lavaca 139 63 1
Matagorda 232 65 5
Refugio 14 6 0
Victoria 862 353 8
Wharton 191 72 1
9-County total 1,657 678 20
•Editor’s note: These counts are updated daily. Total case counts include confirmed, pending investigation and probable cases reported by DSHS.

