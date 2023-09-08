REFUGIO — Refugio's Jaedyn Lewis wrapped up Edna's Jaykub Reyes on the last play of a game, and stopped him short of the goal line on a two-point conversion attempt to seal a 42-41 victory for the Bobcats on Friday.
Lewis's final stop was preceded by an emotional back-and-forth contest, which saw both teams appear to be in control for various stretches before turnovers and big plays swung the momentum of the game in a massive way.
"I'm kind of stunned, it's hard to put into words, that game came down to one play here or one play there," Refugio head coach Jason Herring said.
It was Edna who controlled the early portions, and it was aided by Refugio mistakes. On the Bobcats' first play from scrimmage a bad snap was recovered by the Cowboys, giving them the ball at the Refugio 44-yard line.
Three plays later senior quarterback Jaiden Clay found senior tight end Jaykub Reyes for a 6-yard touchdown to open scoring and minutes later the Cowboys would get the ball back and Clay would once again take them down the field before junior running back Kade Rodas ran it in from two yards out.
For most of the early portion of the game it did not look like it would be the Bobcats' night. They trailed 20-14 heading into halftime, and while they got the ball to start the second half, any momentum gained would quickly halt when senior receiver Chai Whitmire fumbled and Owens recovered it at the Cowboy 15 and ran it back 85 yards for an Edna touchdown to make it 27-14.
Down two scores, with two fumbles directly leading to Cowboy touchdowns, the Bobcats were unfazed.
"We just have trust in ourselves, that's a brilliant thing," Refugio senior Ernest Campbell said. "I trust them and we all trust each other, if they score I just tell guys to 'pick your head up,' it's just one score."
Refugio responded emphatically, and it did so on the shoulders of junior running back Jordan King. King was kept relatively quiet in the first half, rushing for 67 yards. In the second half the holes in the Cowboy defense got bigger and King ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
King's first score was from 45 yards out to give the Bobcats a 28-27 lead, the second from one yard made it 35-27.
"The holes started opening up, I believe they started getting tired and lazy," King said. "At halftime I was telling them 'I gonna break it, I'm gonna break it, I feel it coming,' and it came."
Up 35-27 Refugio was in control and Edna was reeling, but Clay began to make plays. The first was a 37-yard completion to junior receiver Braylen Harris to put the Cowboys in Refugio territory.
Four plays later Clay connected with Harris again from 10 yards out to make it 35-33, and with the game in the balance a reverse to Harris allowed him to scamper into the end zone and tie the game at 35 and force overtime.
"He's a four year starter, he's a stud," Edna head coach Jimmie Mitchell said of Clay. "He's wonderful, I can't say enough good things about him."
The back-and-forth nature of the game was not finished in overtime, on just the second play Clay dropped back and threw towards the end zone only to have it intercepted by Ernest Campbell at the goal line.
With the ball in its possession and any score winning the game Refugio looked poised to finish. King, who had been reliable for the entire second half, fumbled on the first offensive play for the Bobcats, sending the game into double overtime.
King would bounce back, rushing for his third touchdown of the game in the second overtime, but Clay finding Hicks on the ensuing possession gave the Cowboys a chance to win the game on a two-point conversion. Lewis then tackled Reyes short of the goal line and sealed a Bobcat victory.