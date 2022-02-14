REFUGIO — Michael Rocha and Kyle Walker have been together in almost every class since they started school in Refugio.
They’ve also been teammates on the football and track and field teams since junior high.
Walker and Rocha recently shared the spotlight when they were named to the elite squad of the Texas High School Coaches Association’s Academic All-State football team.
The Refugio classmates were among 86 seniors around the state and the only two from the area to be selected to the elite team.
To qualify for the academic all-state team a student must be in good standing with the team, be of “good moral character,” score highly on their college entrance exam, and have an overall GPA of 92 or above from their freshman through the first semester of their senior year.
“Everything that award entails, those two guys were home runs,” said Refugio athletic director and head football coach Jason Herring, who nominated Rocha and Walker. “They were an easy choice. I’m not going to say I’ve never had an elite, but I know I’ve never had two. To make the elite team is an honor, but to have two from the same team is just incredible.”
Walker and Rocha each have a weighted GPA of over 100, and both plan to attend the University of Texas in Austin after they graduate in May.
“I’ve won many awards in the past,” Walker said. “But at the state level, I’ve never done something like this. It’s a small step toward what I hope will become a good career and more success in the future.”
“There were 5A and 6A schools over there that only had one kid make it and had 20 people enter,” Rocha added. “It meant a lot that a little school like Refugio managed to produce two and not just one.”
Walker has put a priority on his schoolwork while participating in cross country, football and track and field since his freshman year.
“At first, it was because of my parents,” he said. “It was not forced on me, but it was heavily influenced on me to do well because that’s what you need to do to go to college and get a nice job and go from there. After a while, I realized I liked it too. The discipline of it and you have to constantly stay on your grades.”
Rocha has earned high marks while participating in football, powerlifting and track and field.
“Since I was really young, I was always thinking about where I wanted to go and where I wanted to be,” he said. “A lot of my early elementary school teachers helped me figure out where I wanted to go and I realized I needed to focus on my education a lot.”
Rocha and Walker each plan to study pre-med at Texas. Walker wants to go into general medicine and Rocha hopes to be an anesthesiologist.
“They’re exactly what we want as student-athletes,” Herring said. “They’re great athletes, great kids, great students that did everything right. Both of those kids have tremendous heart and tremendous character and they’re obviously going to do well for themselves in life.”
