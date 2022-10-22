Processes are changing when it comes to regulating pests in corn and cotton crops.
Dr. Dalton Ludwick, Texas A&M Agrilife extension entomologist, will update farmers and ranchers Wednesday on ways to protect their crops.
The presentation will focus on upcoming decisions regarding how pests will be regulated in corn and cotton that have shown BT resistance; light insect pressure in most cropping systems; Ludwick’s work with BT resistance monitoring; and fall armyworm in pastures in terms of management and which pesticides are best to use.
IPM, or integrated pest management, looks at multiple methods and tools to control pests, Ludwick said.
Over the last couple of decades corn and cotton producers have used BT corn and cotton that kills the pests that feast on it, but insects are so numerous that survivors may develop resistant traits, he said.
“People who are growing corn or cotton that have BT genes, they’ll want to attend to see just the latest updates with what we’re finding in regards to the VIP protein that is in corn and cotton derived from BT,” Ludwick said. “They’ll also want to know which insecticides work with fall armyworms. We have that problem every year and staying up to date on which products work will help them manage their pests in a timely and good manner.”
The presentation will also update attendees on what the Environmental Protection Agency is considering in terms of regulations and what they can expect going forward, he said.
The EPA first adopted rules and recommendation on how to manage pests in the 1990s and it hasn’t been updated since then. The agency is considering revising it, particularly in regard the rise of rapid resistance evolution to BT toxins, Ludwick said.
Ludwick will provide more information on the EPA’s process as discussion is going, he said.