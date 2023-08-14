Through the COVID-19 pandemic, Melanie "Snow" McCall had to survive on her Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits while homeless.
But now that she has a home, her funds don't go as far as they once did. Emergency SNAP funding ended in March and further regulations will soon to be in place.
Since the emergency SNAP benefits ended, those struggling or who were on the edge during the pandemic have increased their demand on local food nonprofits, making resources incredibly thin.
Each day since March, Victoria Christian Assistance Ministry, Christ's Kitchen and the Food Bank of the Golden Crescent have seen increased demand for help.
McCall, 55, of Victoria, was housed this year through Mid-Coast Family Services after being homeless through the pandemic. She is looking for work and has been able to maintain her SNAP benefits under current rules, but she barely survives off those benefits.
"We're not making it through the month," she said. "I rely on (the nonprofits) just to make it through the month."
During the week at VCAM, people line up early in the morning looking for assistance, VCAM Executive Director Marc Hinojosa said. On average, they see about 100 people a day since March.
Before the rollback, the organization was averaging about 60 people a day and even fewer before the pandemic, Hinojosa said.
"We've gone from seeing 1,000 families a month to 1,400 families a month," he said. "We're not strapped or anything, but I'm used to paying $4,000-$5,000 a month for food and we're paying almost double that now. A lot of that is because we're having to buy more retail because we can't keep up with the demand ordering from the food bank like we're normally used to."
While the economy by overall metrics is doing well, he said local families that were most affected or on the fringe are still feeling the effects of the pandemic and inflation.
"As fast as we get it in, it goes," Hinojosa said. "H-E-B knows me on a first-name basis."
For Hinojosa, the new people are tough to see, which the organization is averaging about 100 new faces a month compared to about 30 before March.
"There are a lot of people who will probably disagree with what I have to say, but there probably needs to be some sort of amends (on the SNAP benefit rollback)," he said. "I'm not saying bring back the full benefits that were there through COVID, but we're still seeing the effect from Hurricane Harvey, and that was in 2017."
Cost of living adjustments were made in 2021 and 2022 to SNAP benefits, according to the United States Department of Agriculture, with another expected this October.
With the rollback of the emergency benefits, people on SNAP are seeing a reduction of $95 to $250, according to the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.
To compound this issue further for VCAM, due to the pandemic, congregations that regularly donate are donating less because of the loss of membership, Hinojosa said.
“It’s kind of a trickle-down effect,” he said
Last year VCAM spent $65,025 on food purchases. Year to date through July, it has spent $67,708, Hinojosa said.
In addition to food distribution, VCAM also offers rental and utility assistance, he said. But, if money becomes an issue, he said they will likely cut the assistance services in favor of the food.
"It's going to be a struggle," Hinojosa said. "If things continue the way they are right now, we'll be hurting in the next 18 months."
Christ's Kitchen is seeing a similar increase in diners.
"We usually average 220-250 at the first of the month, but now we're in the 300s, so at least 50 more people are eating at the first of the month, so exponentially the number has increased throughout the month to where at the end of the month it is just crazy," said Trish Hastings, Christ's Kitchen's executive director. "What I'm hearing is, 'well, I had to have school clothes for my kids and school supplies and I'm not going to let my kids go to school without proper whatever,' so they spent their money on their children so they got nothing else for rent, or electricity or water."
The kitchen also offers assistance programs that are low on funds because of ongoing demand, Hastings said.
"(The nonprofits) are all just treading water doing the best with what we have," she said. "We've been standing room only every day...I don't think they realized what was going to happen."
The Food Bank is seeing fewer donations from restaurants than they have in the past, and supply chain issues and costs are affecting its ability to get people the healthy food they need, said Robin Cadle, Food Bank of the Golden Crescent CEO.
The Food Bank is still giving out the same amount of food, but with the increase in demand, the amount is less per person, Cadle said.
Existing problems could be compounded further as federal work requirements of working 80 hours a month go into effect in September, after the Biden Administrations' and Congress' budget deal on the debt ceiling in June.
McCall receives about $200 in SNAP benefits each month and makes it last as long as she can by budgeting $50 a week for groceries, buying items like bread, peanut butter, tuna, bananas, ramen cups, rice and other inexpensive food items.
"People like me, that's how I survived on the streets," she said. "It's a day-by-day thing even then, especially since many healthy foods are way more expensive."
McCall feels the SNAP benefits will unlikely be fixed to meet those in need.
"They aren't really worried about the poor, poor people. They are kind of scraping the bottom of the barrel to make cuts," she said. "(The work requirements) are probably going to knock a lot of people off them."
She hopes she finds work before the new requirement kicks in, but if not she's going to have to figure out a plan if she is kicked off, McCall said. Her age and lack of work experience can act as barrier in a job search, but Mid-Coast Family Services offers her and others housed by them a support system that can help if needed.
"That's just kind how things go in life if you want to succeed," she said. "You got to have a plan B,C,D,E,F,G, if you want to get by."