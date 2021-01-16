Hurricane Carla blew down the Shiller buildings. One was a blacksmith shop and the other was a garage. Vincent Shiller was a professional photographer at the time, and his studio was located in one of the buildings. Left to right: Adolph Michna, Robert Hanselka and Raymond Otto.
Submitted by Martha Ann Nichols, daughter of Robert Hanselka to "Vintage Victoria: A Journey Through Time, Volume II. "
Tony Pall, of Victoria, and his '57 Chevy Panel Wagon were crowd pleasers. Pall held the National Hot Rod Association nation record in 1968. He raced at the Six Flags Raceway, formerly the Aloe Field Airstrip. After Aloe Field closed, it was adapted to a drag strip in 1961.
Submitted by John Clegg to "Vintage Victoria: A Journey Through Time, Volume II. "
Aerial view of the Victoria County Airport on Dec. 26, 1969.
The 1960s brought changes to business in Victoria and a natural disaster, Hurricane Carla, that rocked much of Texas Gulf Coast.
As we continue along with our special anniversary series, we're digging into archives and pulling out our history books to reflect back on the decades. This series is leading up to the Advocate's 175th birthday, which will be in May, commemorating the inaugural May 8, 1846 edition of the Victoria Texan Advocate.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
