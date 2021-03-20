A crowd makes its way through the displays at the South Texas Oil and Gas Exposition held at the Victoria Community Center in a photo taken in 1981. During the last oil boom, the expo attracted hundreds of people from the oil and gas industry.
Advocate File Photo
Members of the Priest family pose on their motorcycles in this photo from 1984.
Growth continued in Victoria in the 1980s by going up and out.
As we continue along with our special anniversary series, we're digging into archives and pulling out our history books to reflect back on the decades. This series is leading up to the Advocate's 175th birthday, which will be in May, commemorating the inaugural May 8, 1846 edition of the Victoria Texan Advocate.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
