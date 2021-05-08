Growth continued in Victoria and the surrounding region as new industries arrived. 

As we conclude our special anniversary series, we celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Victoria Advocate's inaugural issue on May 8, 1846. Back then it was called the Texian Advocate. For more on the Advocate's colorful history, see the special section "175 Years of History" in today's Advocate.

Every day, Victoria Advocate employees are working to bring you the latest happenings in the Crossroads. Before the newspaper can arrive in your mailbox or on your doorstep, there's a lot of work to be done. This video, which was made in conjunction with a special section celebrating the Advocate's 175th anniversary, shows every step of the process, beginning with local journalists seeking out the news and ending with delivery people bringing you your paper. 

Recommended For You


Morgan Theophil covers local government for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6511, mtheophil@vicad.com or on Twitter

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Business Reporter

Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.