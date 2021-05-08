Betty Garza, 58, throws pieces of a ceiling out the side of her home as her dog, Pappi, sticks his head out in Tivoli in the August 2017 file photo. Garza and her sister stayed in the bathroom of their father's home during the hurricane. "We felt the floor vibrating and the house kind of shaking," Garza said.
A cow passes a site housing control valves for a pipeline, which winds its way below ranchland in Yoakum. Pipelines connecting oil wells dot the land above the Eagle Ford Shale formation in this December 2011 file photo.
Betty Garza, 58, throws pieces of a ceiling out the side of her home as her dog, Pappi, sticks his head out in Tivoli in the August 2017 file photo. Garza and her sister stayed in the bathroom of their father's home during the hurricane. "We felt the floor vibrating and the house kind of shaking," Garza said.
Advocate File Photo
A cow passes a site housing control valves for a pipeline, which winds its way below ranchland in Yoakum. Pipelines connecting oil wells dot the land above the Eagle Ford Shale formation in this December 2011 file photo.
Growth continued in Victoria and the surrounding region as new industries arrived.
As we conclude our special anniversary series, we celebrate the 175th anniversary of the Victoria Advocate's inaugural issue on May 8, 1846. Back then it was called the Texian Advocate. For more on the Advocate's colorful history, see the special section "175 Years of History" in today's Advocate.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.