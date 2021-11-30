Victoria Regional Airport Executive Director Lenny Llerena discussed ongoing airport projects Tuesday morning at a Victoria partnership meeting.
Topics Llerena covered included a pavement rehabilitation project and a nonaeronautical land development plan.
The pavement rehabilitation, which costs $4 million, is almost complete, Llerena said.
A Wisconsin-based company completed most of the work on the project. The company will return in the coming month to complete the project after previously replacing old concrete.
“The company has to come and do the sealing of the joints, some cracks on the old concrete and some spall repairs,” he said.
Spall repairs involve replacing broken off or crumbling portions of concrete with a material that is just as strong as concrete, Llerena said.
The project will be fully complete in one to three months, Llerena said.
A project to develop a nonaeronautical land development master plan is also underway, Llerena said.
There has already been one meeting for the project with the second expected to take place in January. The project will possibly be complete by the end of January or February, Llerena said.
“That will help us and tell us what we need to do with our land and what’s the plan of action, rather than have a bunch of land out there just sitting,” he said.
There are three sites to be developed totaling 417 acres, Llerena said.
The largest site is 267 acres at the front of the airport and is the site that consultants are most excited about developing, Llerena. There are existing buildings occupying that site, so part of the plan will involve deciding what to do with them.
The smallest site, at 57 acres, is located at the rear of the airport, and is only accessible by a single road. The site has no water, sewage and limited electrical, Llerena said.
“We want to know what it would take to approach investors to get back there and what kind of industry we can put in that area of the airport,” he said.
