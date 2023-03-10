A Shiner train derailment in June that divided the town in half was caused by one empty rail car.
In a report filed with the Federal Railroad Administration, the empty rail car, which was believed to be loaded, resulted in standard procedure not being followed.
The railcar was initially loaded onto the train at the Belle Ayr Mine in Gillette, Wyoming, where the customer, Eagle Specialty Materials BP, did not notify Union Pacific the rail car wasn't loaded, according to the report. The rail car was documented as being loaded when the train departed the mine.
On June 3, the day of the derailment, the train, with four locomotives and 150 cars, was traveling south through Shiner along the Cuero Subdivision. It went into an "undesired emergency," or when air pressure was contained within the air brake system is released, resulting in applying the train's brakes.
The air released from the brakes, which did not recover, leading the conductor to walk the train and find 17 cars derailed, according to the report. Further investigation found the empty railcar.
No cars were carrying hazardous materials.
"If process would have been followed, car would have been set out prior to departure from customer facility," the report said.
The derailment resulted in $584,728 in equipment damage and $161,219 in track damages, according to the report.
"Union Pacific followed all industry-standard practices in receiving the cars from the coal facility and transporting the cars," Union Pacific spokesperson Robynn Tysver said.
When the incident happened, residents said it sounded like a bomb going off, with some saying they felt the earth shake beneath their feet in their homes.
The train derailment divided Shiner, the “cleanest little town in Texas" with a population of over 2,000 people, in half, with every rail crossing blocked within city limits with coal and mangled cars littering the ground.
"It's a mess," Lavaca County Sheriff Micah Harmon said the night of the derailment.
Contractor crews from Corpus Christi mobilized to clear the mess on the evening of the crash, managing to clear enough to allow people to get from one side of town to the other without issue by the late morning of June 4.
It took three weeks to complete the cleanup of all the coal and railcars, Tysver said.
When asked how one empty railcar could cause a train derailment, Tysver did not provide further details.
As for steps to mitigate, she said Union Pacific has implemented several safety procedures to combat derailments, including over 7,000 sensors that focus on detecting mechanical issues with the cars.
Additionally, the company has taken mitigation measures with tracks through increased efforts in inspection, assessment of maintenance planning tools and increased investment in the capital renewal of the tracks, said Shane Keller, engineering and mechanical senior vice president, in a Union Pacific article.
The company plans to spend $1.9 billion in 2023 focused on immediate repairs as part of their capital renewal program and long-term derailment prevention strategy, Keller said in the article.
The strategies have been successful as they reduced Union Pacific's train derailments last year by 21% compared to 2019, he said.
When asked Thursday about the train derailment report, local Shiner businesses said they were happy with how quickly the cleanup went and that their business wasn't affected by it.