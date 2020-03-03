4 Republicans vie for Calhoun County Commissioner Precinct 3 party nomination

From left to right, Clyde  Syma, Edward "Butch" Graveson, Wesley Abraham and Joel Behrens.

 Contributed photos

Joel Behrens won the GOP nomination for Lavaca County Commissioner Precinct 3 over incumbent Clyde Syma.

Behrens, of Olivia, took about 57% of the votes. Wesley Abraham followed with 29%. Both Syma, of Port Lavaca, and Edward “Butch” Graveson received less than 10% of votes. 

Morgan O'Hanlon is the business and agriculture reporter for the Victoria Advocate. She can be reached at 361-580-6328, mohanlon@vicad.com or on Twitter @mcohanlon.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.