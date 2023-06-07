Several residents made their disapproval known to City Council Tuesday about their passing on applying for the Texas Department of Transportation's Transportation Alternatives Program grant last month.
The Council rejected one of two grant applications to the program that would have provided 80% of the funding for sidewalk improvements. The rejected project would have built a continuous, connected sidewalk on both sides of Main Street from Rio Grade Street to Tropical Drive in front of Victoria West High School.
The project in total would have cost $7.8 million. If the city had applied to the program for the project, TxDOT would have provided $6.5 million of the funding if they approved the application, with the city having to provide a $1.3 million 20% local match that was already budgeted for 2024 capital improvements.
Victoria resident Harley Fisk was the first to open criticism of the council's decision, saying he felt like Don Quixote "tilting at windmills," speaking regularly during the Council's citizens' communication period, but unlike Miguel de Cervantes' man of La Mancha, his point was embraced by his fellow citizens at the meeting.
"I believe that Victoria has the potential to become an even greater city than it is now," Fisk said. "The proposed grant creating sidewalks along Main Street, in my humble mind, seems to be a no-brainer. The city would get new sidewalks. They'll help citizens have easier access along Main Street, and the area will be safer for students, faculty and staff at some nearby schools."
It would also provide greater access to health care, businesses and Riverside Park for those without a vehicle, he said.
"I don't expect that hundreds of people would use the sidewalk every day, but it will improve the lives of some Victoria residents and has the potential to make that part of Victoria more attractive to potential business development," Fisk said.
Victoria resident Janice Takacs, who has lived in the Woodway subdivision along Main Street for 25 years, echoed Fisk's sentiment.
"Sidewalks are conduits to congestion access. They improve social conductivity, personal safety and health, environmental sustainability and neighborhood appearance," Takacs said.
Victoria resident Jewel Buchanan, who lives in the Springwood subdivision along Main Street, shared her anecdotes with the Council of her experience as an avid biker who could not bike safely, has had her son attend three schools along Main Street and how she sees others struggle with the lack of pedestrian infrastructure along one of Victoria's main corridors. When watching the meeting when the decision was made, she was upset at how the Council decided to pass on the project without referencing any data.
"A council member said that they doubted anyone was going to ride all the way from the north side down to downtown. We have so many cyclists running clubs and families who would do exactly that," Buchanan said. "Just as 35 connects San Antonio to San Marcos, this project would connect Tropical to Tonto. It would connect the new VA clinic to the new public safety building, churches would be connected."
While the council missed out on applying for this project to TxDOT this time, she encouraged the Council to look for other pedestrian safety grants to fund the project or submit an application to TxDOT for the next cycle for the program.
The deadline to apply for a grant with the program passed Monday, City Manager Jesús Garza said. So revisiting the application with TxDOT for this cycle isn't possible and would have to wait for the next program cycle in two years.
As for pursuing other grant opportunities for the project, it would have to come from the Council, Garza said.
In other council business, the Council heard the appraisal report on the Victoria Public Library building, which the city is considering buying from Victoria County.
The report appraises the property at about $2.9 million, while the county's appraisal report is about $3.3 million.
The appraisal process for the property was complicated as there are very few things the sale of a library can be compared to, especially in a market the size of Victoria, said Brett Weatherbie, Valbridge Property Advisors' senior managing director. However, given the various methods he used to get to his appraisal, he feels confident in his appraisal compared to his peer's report.
With the report presented to the council, the next step in the process of buying the library is unclear as the city goes through the process, Garza said. With the interlocal agreement negotiations with the county and presenting information to the council, it is unclear when the city will take the next step.
The Council also approved a $250,000 grant to the Salivation Army for a Life Enrichment Center as part of its consent agenda. The grant is through the city's American Rescue Act Plan funds.
The development has been in the works for the last three years, Salvation Army Capt. Kenny Jones said. The center is expected to help area homeless residents and others in need providing them care for immediate needs like showers and laundry, as well as life skills classes.
"It's not going to be anything like what we have now in the city for those that are not just homeless, but those in need of the services that we're going to offer," Jones said.