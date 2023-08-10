The Victoria Metropolitan Planning Organization is working with the Texas Department of Transportation to expand Farm-to-Market Road 236. Residents are mixed in their reactions to the project — some are eager for the safer five-lane highway that will come and others anticipate a hot mess that involves moving some families and homes from the roadway's path.
According to VMPO administrator Maggie Bergeron, the FM 236 expansion has been in the works since 2015. The project is part of of the Victoria 2045 expansion plan that will bring more people into the city.
The expansion project would extend the road to five lanes of undivided highway with a two-way continuous left turn lane and 10-foot-wide shoulders.
The project's cost will reach about $30 million. Work is expected to begin in fall 2026. The project is funded by a combination of state and federal funds from TxDOT and the Highway Trust Fund.
Road planners said the expansion will ease higher congestion on the road, mitigate some safety hazards and will allow the community to thrive — and drive — into the future.
"This project is an investment for the community and our future lives," Bergeron said.
But some residents have a different take. They see years of congestion ahead due to road work, some neighbors being displaced and a wide, blacktopped monstrosity as a result.
"We are not Houston, Corpus Christi, or San Antonio," said resident Pat Zmeskal, 78, of Mission Valley, who has lived in her home fronting the country road since 1981. "We don't need this five-lane road for a country town."
But one of her neighbors, , said the world is changing.
"Urbanization is going to happen," Wanda Montag, who has lived in Mission Valley since 1994, said. "You can't stop it."
Bergeron, of the VMPO, said FM 236 is one of the top 10 projects the state roads agency has planned due to the numbers of injuries and deaths on the road.
TxDOT's website has data showing from 2013 to 2022 there were 12 to 21 crashes per year, with several ending in fatalities. Deaths are all too common on Texas highways, and the last time no one perished on a road for a whole day was over 20 years ago, on Nov. 7, 2000.
"We don't want fatalities on our roadways. We'd like to prevent them as best as we can," Bergeron said.
With the project in its review stages, many people in the Victoria and Mission Valley areas have had both positive and negative reactions and want their voices to be heard.
Positive Feedback
For some, the proposed road is a must for safety reasons.
Mission Valley residents on Facebook have said they believe the elevation changes and the removal of sharp turns will make the roadway easier and safer to navigate.
Montag said she has seen the dangers of the road firsthand.
She lives near where the construction would begin and said many accidents occur due to reckless drivers.
"A lot of wrecks have happened at the Yorktown turnoff because they don't want to yield," she said.
She agreed with others suggesting the proposed improvements will be beneficial to drivers in the community for years to come.
"It's better to look at how we're going to benefit from it," she said. "To me, widening it will make it safer and in the long run, it'll be worth it."
Negative Feedback
While a couple of residents in the area support the project, some have issues and concerns.
Many mission valley residents who live on or near FM 236 have shown their disdain for the project and want their voices to be heard.
Ryan and Kristen Schroeder-Heller live off the road and are not pleased because they'll lose an acre of land to the project. The couple said everyone who will be losing land to the construction received a letter from TxDOT with the notification. In all, 166 homes and almost 100 acres will be affected by the road expansion.
Since they received the TxDOT letter, the couple have reached out on Facebook for support by starting a petition. Although the Hellers agree improvements should be made to the road, they said the community does not need such a vast expansion.
"So that's why I did put in the petition," Kristen Schroeder-Heller said. "Reconstruct your plans to make this safer, but don't reconstruct your plans to make this bigger because that doesn't make sense to me. It's so wide and we do have somebody that's gonna lose their home because of it."
Zmeskal, the 78-year-old Mission Valley resident, said she's been there since 1981, and after four decades of raising family and creating memories, now she'll have to find another place to call home.
TxDOT notified her in April that the construction would be a couple of feet from her house.
"When they told me how close the highway would be to my house, I told them that there's no way that I can continue to live in this house," Zmeskal said.
She said that she has not received an offer yet from TxDOT for her property.
"At my age, who in the world wants to buy a new home?" she asked. "I wished that we had an option to vote on the highway."
While reviews on the expansion are still underway, the public will have a chance to voice opinions at the next VPMO meeting, scheduled for Sept. 12.
"When you speak at the public comment period, you will be heard," Bergeron said.