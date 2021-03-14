Vic Nunez’ hands were still black with smoke and soot from his search in a burning house for Angie Montez and David Martinez. Both Montez and Martinez were not at home when the fire started Sunday night.
Fire destroyed a home at 1213 Caroline St. Sunday night.
The Victoria Fire Department and Victoria Police Department responded to the fire at 7:23 p.m. as flames engulfed much of the one-story home near the intersection of Port Lavaca Highway and North Laurent Street.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
