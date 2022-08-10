For many people, the ability to take a nice warm shower, wear clean clothes and new shoes and have a roof over their head is often taken for granted.
These are luxuries homeless residents are unable to enjoy.
Restoration House Ministries has stepped in to provides showers and clothing for homeless teens and adults.
"Just because you're homeless doesn't mean you shouldn't be treated with dignity," said Theresa Klacman, who started and operates the ministry. "The last thing you should be worried about is the ability to take a shower."
The nonprofit is also working to convert a house near downtown Victoria into a men's homeless shelter, she said.
The time frame for finishing the new shelter is still not determined because the nonprofit needs volunteers and money to buy material, Klacman said.
The same is true for the showers. For now it is just a trailer at the ministry's Gleanings Resale Shop, which has been operational since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The shower is only available three days a week, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday, because there aren't enough volunteers, said Raymond Galvan, men's home program coordinator.
Klacman hopes to one day get the funding to provide an indoor shower that would be much more ideal for the homeless they serve.
The ministry has provided 125 showers since January, Klacman said Wednesday.
Serafin Zavala, 58, who uses the shower trailer, has been homeless for two years since his mother died.
Zavala came to the ministry resale shop Friday because it is one of the few places he can get clean. He was also able to get new shoes and clothes.
"It's a blessing," he said "Ain't nobody likes walking around dirty and I've had a few people turn their nose up at me even though I couldn't help it."
"Everything has been a blessing to me," he said.
Klacman is all too familiar with the struggles of the people her ministry serves because she homeless for a time as a teenager to escape an abusive home situation.
The ministry first started with a garage sale to help fund a women's homeless shelter. It has continued to evolve since then, Klacman said.
In Victoria, there are very few options for homeless men without families. Klacman hopes to fill that need, particularly for those dealing with trauma.
Several men throughout the Crossroads who are going through addiction or mental illness need a place to recover permanently, Galvan said.
Once the men's shelter is operational, the only requirement to take part in the program will be a commitment to try to improve, Klacman said.
However, the challenge with all these services comes down to volunteers and funding, she said.
Th future men's shelter is still under construction. Klacman's husband, Craig Klacman, is the only consistent person working on the home, she said.
When finished the home will serve four to five men at a time for six months to two-year periods, Klacman said. This is so the ministry can provide the individual attention necessary to help them get through their issues and get back on their feet.
