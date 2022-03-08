For about 40 years, Sammie Sue Hendrix has worked at Citizens Medical Center, and for most of that time, she has served as their lab director, even though she would say she didn’t have the first clue on how to do the job when she was first hired to the position at age 26.
Now 65, the longtime lab director is retiring and will be moving to Laurel, Miss. She is leaving a legacy not just in the lab of Citizens but the entire hospital.
When Hendrix was growing up in Mississippi, she was always good at science and wanted to apply her skills in a way that would leave an impact, so she pursued a bachelor’s degree in medical technology from Mississippi College, she said. During Christmas break one year, she met her husband, Tommy Hendrix, at her father’s rural grocery store. Originally from Snyder, he was working for an oil company that transferred him to Mississippi. His work would bring them to Victoria, where she would start working for Citizens Medical Center.
Shortly after the starting at Citizens, the job of lab director became available, and the hospital offered it to her, she said.
“You don’t necessarily go to school and think ‘I want to go run a lab’ or be in a leadership role,” Hendrix said. “When the hospital had that opening, they approached me and said ‘We would like you to be the lab director,’ and I said ‘I don’t know how to do that job.’ I was 26, and I was honest, and they said ‘We think you can learn how to do that job.’”
Hendrix was uncertain about her new position. In response, her husband got her a leather bag and gave it to her and told her “You may not know how to do the job, but if you carry this, it may look like you know how to do the job,” she said
“That was a huge career path for me that started then and every day I feel I’m still learning how to do that job better,” she said.
Over the years, challenges and new opportunities were a common theme for Hendrix’s time at Citizens.
In the 40 years at Citizens, she has served as an ambassador to the community, a safety officer, oncology coordinator and philanthropy officer.
And she also has excelled in all of those roles, said Leilani Valdes, Citizens medical director of pathology.
“Sammie Sue Hendrix used her gifts of leadership, tenacity, passion and intellect to tirelessly work for the betterment of everything she touched,” Valdes said “Our community is richer, brighter and healthier as a direct result of her work.”
Hendrix has seen her children grow up and have summer jobs at Citizens. She has seen the hospital change from paper to electronic records, the rise of patient care by telemedicine and the ease computers have made in getting results into the hands of physicians much faster.
“Health care has moved in ways that now we’re using robotics, artificial intelligence and what’s called m'achine learning,' and that’s not what I learned in medical technology school. I learned the understanding of the basics,” Hendrix said. “To have grown up in a field that has advanced to being able to manage COVID now going on three years ... It’s really been a daily education.”
COVID-19 was one of the biggest challenges of her career, she said. They were overwhelmed with tests both positive and negative.
In this time of challenge and throughout her career, Hendrix has remembered one thing from her mentor, Leonard Gietz.
“You can be successful in health care if you remember you work for the patient," Hendrix said. "So regardless of how far removed you are from the patient, that’s the work that we do.”
With that in mind, Hendrix led by example by rolling up her sleeves during the early stages of the pandemic as she helped her lab technicians with the massive number of COVID-19 tests they were getting and guiding the Citizens lab through that difficult period.
“It was all hands on deck,” Hendrix said. “I put on a lab coat and asked (the technicians) what can I do, and they put me to work on support steps ... I did that for 28 days straight without stopping because I was setting the example for them to just persevere.”
Hendrix feels that her team is stronger for going through it, as it has allowed them to improve where they had shortcomings. They also bonded, having gone through it together.
The two things Hendrix is proud of as she heads into retirement is the staff she’s leaving behind, which has many members who have been with her for 30 years, and the efforts she has made as a philanthropy officer.
“I’m new to the area. I came from a very large lab, but I appreciate the feeling of family here. You’re not a number here,” lab technician Sheridan Limmer said. “It says a lot for Sammie Sue being here for 40 years. I appreciate working with people like that, the people who care and really want to make a difference and they devote their time, 40 years of her life, to making this place better and that’s the kind of person I want to be.”
Limmer has been with Citizens for two years after moving to Victoria from north Austin in the middle of the pandemic. Limmer said she felt Hendrix made it easy for her to develop comradery with her peers rather quickly.
“She took a chance on me,” Limmer said. “I had three years of experience when I came here and I appreciate that.”
A lot of the times, the older generation resists change from the newer generation, Limmer said. She appreciates Hendrix being forward-thinking and advocating for the hospital to stay up with the times, Limmer said.
“This is a county hospital, and it's pretty impressive that the equipment here is comparable to where I left from,” she said.
When she became a philanthropy officer, The Citizens Foundation was needing to be reestablished and developed to see its full potential to fulfill its goals, Hendrix said.
Her work has resulted in the purchase of chemotherapy chairs, staff education, technology for radiation therapy and the development of the Honor a Healthcare Worker program at Citizens that allows patients, staff, etc. to make a donation in the name of a health care worker who has helped them or simply honor them.
“A strong advocate for leaving everything better than when she found it, her knowledge and experience were a service to the community and a source of inspiration for future leaders.” Valdes said. “To say that she will be missed is an enormous understatement, but she will leave behind her many in our community ready to carry on her work.”
As Hendrix left on her last day, Friday, it was full of tears and hugs galore as she said goodbye to her colleagues.
Citizens Nurse Manager Xiomara Foote was particularly emotional because she has also been at Citizens for about same amount of time as Hendrix.
“When people leave, it just takes a part of your heart away,” Foote said, noting how Hendrix’s drive has inspired her and others.
However, Hendrix told Foote that this isn’t goodbye simply see you later and that they will see each other again.
“Sammie Sue has made an extraordinary impact at Citizens Medical Center. Her unparalleled commitment to achieving excellence has greatly benefited our hospital and patient care through her direction of our laboratory services, cancer program and philanthropy,” Citizens CEO Mike Olson said. “We are profoundly grateful for her leadership, which we will greatly miss, though her outstanding contributions will continue to benefit our hospital, patients and the community indefinitely.”
Hendrix is now going to retire where it all started for her, in Laurel, Miss., and will likely help out at the local hospital there at some point, but she will think of Citizens often as time continues to fly by.
