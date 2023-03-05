It took 154 words, 26 rounds of spelling and almost an hour and a half of competition, but Lucas Lee, 12, a returning speller from Travis Middle School in Calhoun County, claimed victory.
Lucas was one of 12 competitors representing six counties across the Crossroads. He will move on to the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington, D.C.
Before the start of the competition, competitors and the audience were dead quiet in anticipation. As the clock struck 9 a.m. pronouncer Joseph Barbara quickly got things started explaining the rules and giving the students a quick practice round.
After 10 rounds of spelling, the field was whittle down to six. Students got tripped up on such words as kernel, prism, memorandum, mano-a-mano, vague and innovator.
With the elimination split on county representative lines, only those from DeWitt, Victoria and Calhoun counties were left. Both of the DeWitt County representatives were knocked out in Round 11 by the words bachelorette and genus.
With only four representatives left between Victoria and Calhoun County, the remaining spellers went seven rounds for 25 straight words without an elimination.
Karan Chand, 13, from Cade Middle School in Victoria, was tripped up on the word municipal.
Chev Bondoc, 9, from Chandler Elementary School, also in Victoria, soon followed in Round 22 after misspelling venerable.
From there, it came down to the two Calhoun County representatives, Lucas and his peer Shelby Wei, 12, also from Travis Middle School.
In round 25, Shelby misspelled hallucinate, leaving Lucas at the start of Round 26 with a championship word: interrogative.
Lucas walked up to the mic shyly, while Shelby sat in the audience with the rest of the eliminated participants.
"I-N-T-E-R-R-O-G-A-T-I-V-E, interrogative," Lucas said.
As Lucas finished, for a brief moment, the room fell as silent as it was before the start of the spelling bee, as if time had frozen for him. The silence was broken as Barbara stepped out from behind his podium, extended his hand in congratulations and the audience applauded in celebration.
Lucas has competed in spelling bees since he was in the third grade and has grown in confidence through the years, he said.
"I feel very happy about winning after all these months of preparing for this spelling bee," he said.
For winning, Lucas gets an all-expense paid trip to Washington, D.C., for the Scripps National Spelling Bee, a certificate of achievement for qualifying for the national spelling bee, The Samuel Louis Sugarman Award, which comes with a set of coins from the U.S. Mint, a one-year subscription to Britannica Online Premium and a one-year subscription of Merriam-Webster unabridged Online.
The national spelling will be a new experience for him, but he plans to prepare and try his best when the time comes, he said.
"I feel very excited not only just to see the other competitors, but also to explore and have fun," Lucas said.
All the students did a wonderful job, Lucas' father Ming-Yung Lee said. There is a bit of luck involved when it comes to what words each competitor gets, but Lucas practiced hard by himself for the competition and pulled through.
"Overall, I'm really proud of him," Lee said.
All of the students who competed put in a strong showing and should be proud regardless of where they placed, said Debbie Saxton, Region 3 Education Service Center director of curriculum.
"Every year I always worry about parents taking the competition too seriously," Saxton said. "But this year, there was none of that and everyone was really positive."
The spelling bee will likely remain highly competitive into the future, with many of this year's competitors being fairly young, Saxton said.
All these students are genuine winners, said Kay McHaney, spelling bee adviser and owner of the Victoria Advocate. The newspaper is a sponsor for the regional bee and sponsors the trip to the national bee.
"I have been attending these bees for over 30 years," McHaney said. "I never get tired of watching the amazing young folks display their talents."