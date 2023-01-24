Joshua "J.J." Santellana Jr. is a regular fixture at his parents' Victoria business, Crossroads Art House.

Those who have been there when school was out couldn't help but notice the 11-year-old's bright smile as he participated in the various art forms at the business owned by parents Claire and Joshua Santellana.

That wasn't the case just a half-dozen years ago, when J.J. was being treated at M.D. Anderson Children's Cancer Hospital in Houston for Wilms' tumor, a form of kidney cancer that primarily affects children. It is the most common type of kidney cancer in children, according to Mayo Clinic's website.

At one point, he was offered a wish from the Make-A-Wish Foundation — a handicap-accessible playground. He wanted such an area to honor friends he met in the hospital when he underwent treatment because many of those children had lost limbs or vision to cancer. For years, that wish went unfulfilled due to the complex logistics it entailed.

But last year, the city of Victoria stepped up to make it a reality.

When J.J. was first diagnosed with cancer at age 2, a kidney was removed and he underwent six months of chemotherapy. He relapsed at age 4, with cancer spreading to his lungs and needed several more treatments at M.D. Anderson. Some treatments required him to be isolated and at times anyone entering his room had to wear masks and gloves.

"It was scary," J.J. said. "I felt like an alien there, like E.T."

When he wasn't as sick, J.J. made friends at the hospital, each with their own struggles and scars from cancer.

He played with them and the hospital was almost like their own version of Neverland, the land conceived by author and playwright J.M. Barrie. Some of his friends lost legs, eyes and more to their cancer and couldn't enjoy playgrounds like J.J. Some of his friends died as J.J. received treatment, making him sad he'd never see them again.

"It made my heart hurt," he said.

Much like the character Wendy in the Peter Pan stories, J.J. returned home, but he still wanted to give back to his friends in Neverland, the hospital, some of whom never were able to go home.

When his Make-A-Wish opportunity arose, J.J. didn't forget the lost boys and girls, and wished for the handicap-accessible playground.

But that posed logistical challenges for the nonprofit because its leaders needed to find partners to make it a reality, Claire Santellana said.

"They just couldn't ever get the wish together," she said.

Though just a few of his friends survived their cancer, he and his mom pushed for the playground, even as the Make-A-Wish Foundation was about to close his case unsuccessfully, she said.

But J.J. persisted, knowing his friends couldn't be there physically they'd appreciate such a playground in spirit.

Santellana reached out to Victoria Parks and Recreation about J.J.'s wish in October, asking if there was any way to make the playground a reality. Jason Alfaro, the city's parks and recreation director, said as it turned out the Children's Park playground in Riverside Park is due to be replaced this year with $375,000 already budgeted.

"To hear this coming from an 11-year-old kid who has been through all of this, these life experiences already. For him to want out of anything that he wanted. He wanted to have an inclusive playground for his community. That's selfless, man," Alfaro said.

With J.J.'s wish in mind Parks and Recreation has expanded the scope of the project to make this vision of the playground a reality, he said.

With "Peter Pan" being one of J.J.'s favorite films, he wanted to bring a bit of Neverland home with the playground, Santellana said.

The Children's Park already has a pirate ship, so it was a good place to start as a theme, Alfaro said.

"It was just a natural fit to be able to come together and create something that's more of an inclusive playground for the community," he said.

Preliminary designs featuring a mermaid lagoon and crocodile fixtures, a redesigned pirate ship and a structure inspired by the Lost Boys, all handicap accessible.

Alfaro hopes to begin the project this fall, and, with the nature of the project, hopes to include community work day events to help with the project.

It will take some fundraising on J.J.'s part to complete the full scope of the project, with a bottom line yet to be determined. It's equally unclear how the funds will be raised, but J.J. said he is more than up to making the project a reality.

"He wants to bring his own little bit of Disneyland here," Santellana said.

J.J. has seen the preliminary designs said he sees in the designs all the friends he made while he was being treated.

"They couldn't really go anywhere except for the hospital," J.J. said. Now they have a place they can go.