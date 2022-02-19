After the pandemic canceled last year's photo contest, Corbin Milberger, 13, is hoping to repeat his success from 2020.
Each morning Corbin wakes up to feed the animals on his family's property. In his room and throughout the Milberger home you can see banners and trophies recognizing his and his family's successes in livestock competitions both locally and throughout the state.
He participates in roping contests, photography and shows steers and heifers, he said.
However, if you asked Corbin what his passion is he would tell you it's his photography.
"I just wanted to something different one day," Corbin said about when he gave photography a try and found a passion for it.
He was terrible at first, but as he kept repeating the task of taking photos, up to 20 a day, he kept progressing, Corbin said.
"It's just something he's always loved," Shelly Milberger, Corbin's mom, said. "Ever since he was little he was always snapping pictures."
Now, each day you can see him driving around on his ATV and if the light hits something just right you'll see Corbin put on the breaks to take a photo of how the sunset looks on the pond or a closeup on how the winter freeze affected the fencing in the area.
Often he rushes into the house calling for his mother to show all the pictures he took. "You can see the progress he's made each time out," Milberger said.
For the last four years Corbin has competed in the Victoria Livestock Show photography contest. Each year he learns and grows from the experience and improves his photography, he said.
That improvement has only accelerated as he's started to take photography classes, she said.
In 2020 a photo he took of a pond where he used a fishing lure to get a ripple affect on the water in dusk lighting and clean background won the landscape category at the Victoria County Fair photography contest, they said.
In 2021 there was no photography contest because of COVID-19 concerns, but Corbin is hoping he can win again and hopefully win in the other categories as well, he said.
When he grows up he's hoping to utilize his photography skills to become a wildlife photographer.
Corbin often takes his camera with him whenever he goes deer hunting to try to photograph the deer. The extra challenge of composing a great photo while also trying not to scare the animals away is compelling to him, he said.
His dream picture is to get a photo of a buck in the snow, he said.
In the meantime, Corbin will continue to try to perfect his craft to fill up the yearly photo albums that his grandparents get and enjoy every year.
He doesn't know which photo he'll choose for this year's contest and expects to make a final decision the final day to submit from all the photos he's taken the last year.
