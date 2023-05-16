For mothers, one of the periods where they feel most vulnerable is when they are giving birth, particularly if their child has issues when they are born.
However, nurses, doctor and Neonatal Intensive Care Unit staff do their best to take care of those mothers and their children during a difficult time, and Thursday evening the mothers and children who they've cared for over the years reunited with those who cared for them at DeTar Hospital North.
More than 70 families came to DeTar Healthcare System's second NICU reunion event, where mothers, children and those who cared for them were all smiles.
Nurses and doctors reminisced with their patients over the challenges they faced in their care and caught up with how they were doing since they had left the NICU with their children.
Among them were married partners Kristen Schaar, 44, and Dr. Mallory Schaar, 35, of Victoria. They were both pregnant when Kristen Schaar had a premature delivery of 3-month-old Hazel Schaar in February after developing a preeclampsia in mid-January.
"She was 10 weeks early," Kristen Schaar said. "She was 2.7 (pounds) when she was born."
She originally started her delivery at Citizens Medical Center. However, as her blood pressure began to rise further because of the condition, she transferred to DeTar Hospital North for the remainder of her and Hazel's care, with it better equipped to handle their needs. DeTar Healthcare System's NICU is the only hospital in the region recognized by the Texas Department of State Health Services as a Level 3 neonatal facility, the second-highest level recognized by the state.
"To get to know all these nurses one-on-one and having the really personal connection really made a huge difference," Kristen Schaar said. "Obviously, everybody loves (Hazel). She ended up being the star of the floor."
Hazel spent 63 days in the NICU being cared for by DeTar's neonatal staff. She left the NICU just a few days before her little sister Lyra was born in April.
"They were supposed to be due within two weeks or a week of each other," Kristen Schaar said. "We had (Hazel) home for five days, and we came back and had (Lyra)."
Hazel got to stay with her moms in her own bassinet labeled "Big Sister" while Mallory Schaar was there to deliver Lyra, she said.
Mallory Schaar said the care provided made things much easier for her and her wife, and she was thankful for that.
Although by the time Kristen Schaar left, she felt the nurses probably thought she was a jerk as they celebrated getting smiles out of her.
One of the nurses who cared for Hazel was NICU Registered Nurse Monica Schustereit, who was all smiles getting to see the little girl she had worked closely with for over two months.
"You see them at their worst, and you're literally the bad guy. You are taking their brand-new baby away from them, and you are essentially the surrogate mother for two months, three months, and they only get to see a glimpse of their baby," she said. "Then when you come back and you see them at home and they are thriving and part of their family, that's very rewarding."
Even before the reunions were in place, the relationship nurses develop through the NICU last extensively, Schustereit said.
"We keep up with families on Facebook. We see them around town. One of the first preemies I took care of is graduating high school this year, and his younger brother is best friends with my child, so I still them as they are growing up," she said. "I think it's nice that the hospital recognizes them because oftentimes, a lot of people don't know what we do. They don't know how hard it is for these moms. They just think your birth experience should be this joyous occasion, and a lot of times, it's not. You have to give birth early; the babies are sick, and that's where we come in. We're here to bridge that gap between the mom and the baby and teach the mom how to care for the baby while they're sick."
Another notable former NICU patient at the reunion was mother Patience Matias, 35, of Victoria. She was there with all her children, including Ruby Matias, 2, who was the lightest baby the DeTar NICU had seen and survived at 1.4 pounds.
Ruby, who was a twin, was born at 26 weeks and spent 111 days in NICU before going home, Matias said. Her twin died 10 days after birth.
Matias said the reunion helps bring back the memories of the care provided during their time in the NICU.
"With her being so small, it was comforting that they were here to support us through the whole process," Matias said. "My kids were joking that Ruby was going to see her other mothers because she was here for so long."
The reunions started last year, and with COVID-19 waning as a concern, it was important for the hospital to continue them, DeTar CEO Bernard Leger said.
"This is an opportunity to be able to see these babies as they have progressed," Leger said. "To be able to take care of them, get them better, get them home and health, and watching them grow, that's exciting to us."