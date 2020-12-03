Reverse lighted Christmas parade, Dec. 5

The entrance to the parade route is near the intersection of Red River Street and Memorial Drive and the exit is near intersection of McCright Drive and Vine Street.

 Contributed

Saturday's annual lighted Christmas parade will be different because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the show will go on but in reverse of previous years.

and with a fireworks show to boot

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

