In most cities across America, the act of pulling out a smartphone and pressing a few buttons has replaced the classic whistle-and-wave used to hail taxi cabs in old movies.
Rideshare apps like Uber and Lyft have come a long way since their infancy in the early 2010s. Customers all over the world now use these apps to travel to work, shop and hit the town for a night out.
The problem? Rideshare drivers are almost nonexistent in the Crossroads.
The Uber app uses tiny car icons on its GPS map to indicate how many drivers are available to whisk a customer off to their destination. Most days in Victoria, these icons number just one or two, and sometimes there are none at all.
“I know that our Uber and Lyft programs were much more active pre-COVID, and it’s pretty much taken a backseat now to any kind of public transportation that’s available,” said Jeff Lyon, president and CEO of the Victoria Chamber of Commerce.
Rideshare apps can be incredibly useful tools for the development and safety of a city.
Apps like Uber and Lyft can be beneficial to the economic development of a city, said Jonas Titas, president of the Victoria Economic Development Corporation.
Not only that, but rideshare apps are a boon to public safety.
According to a recent study, increased use of rideshare apps is associated with a decrease in motor vehicle crashes and impaired driving convictions.
“We’re a very mobile society,” Titas said. “Connectivity is paramount to business and working together, so any and all options are beneficial to not only our residents but our economy.”
Businesses and rideshare programs in Victoria could potentially share a mutual, symbiotic growth. If businesses and rideshare drivers partnered together, they could enhance the growth of restaurants and retail establishments, Lyon said.
Many types of business could benefit from an increased rideshare presence, said Lyon.
“Bars and restaurants would definitely” benefit from the community having more available rideshare options, he said. “Even retail is not going to suffer if there was a rideshare increase in Victoria.”
George Charkalis, owner of Greek Bros., a bar and grill in Victoria, said that he already has customers that do take advantage of the rideshare opportunities available in Victoria.
“Certainly if someone was hesitating to go out because of driving themselves, then using one of Uber or Lyft would mean they could still go out and visit a local business,” Charkalis said.
The presence of rideshare drivers in Victoria could encourage travelers or visitors to take advantage of the amenities available in the Crossroads, Titas said.
“Where I personally used it, here in Victoria, was getting to the airport,” he said.
The convenience of leaving your car at home and not needing to worry about renting a vehicle could encourage people such as business leaders visiting Victoria to take in the city's sights and attractions, Titas said.
Rideshare programs are useful not just in aiding the economy, but improving public safety.
“Those that overconsume (alcohol) can have a safe route home,” Titas said.
According to a June 2021 study examining Houston, the introduction of Uber in 2014 has led to a 23.8% decrease in motor vehicle crashes during the peak trauma periods of Friday and Saturday nights. There has also been a “significant” reduction in impaired driving convictions.
