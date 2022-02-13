On one of the biggest sports days of the year, Victoria's Riverside Golf Course hosted a fun tournament for local golfers to hit the links and compete before the Rams and Bengals take the field at SoFi Stadium.
The winning team of the nine hole Super Bowl scramble tournament received a $600 cash prize, said Rolando Hernandez, Riverside's head golf professional. The teams were arranged to be as even as possible by a computer program that took into account each player's handicap.
In the early morning hours Sunday, when the weather was brisk and the temperatures chilly, 20 golfers arrived to compete. They were divided into five teams, and around two and a half hours later, when the sun had warmed up the day, four men stood victorious. The only time they didn't shoot under par? Hole four, which they still managed to nail par on with a score of three strokes.
The teams were well-balanced, too, winner Tony Garza, 76, said.
"The teams are well balanced," he said. "We're pretty evenly matched."
Garza was paired with Alfred Ramirez, 74, Roel Trevino, 62, and Nathan Hawthorne, 29, in the blind draw.
All four men said they were familiar with the course because they golf there often.
"This venue will match up to anyone," Garza said. "You can play this venue here, you can play any of them. Any course."
"For a municipal course, the prices here are low," Trevino said. "Very low. You go to Corpus, you go to some of those areas and they're way high compared to this."
Hernandez said he tries to implement different tournament formats. The nine hole scramble could have been a larger 18 hole scramble tournament, but he wanted to make it shorter to help people get to their evening plans to watch the game.
"I try to mix it up as much as I can just to try and keep people active," he said.
Scheduling tournaments can be a difficult science to master.
There are already several events scheduled for March, April, May and June, Hernandez said.
"I try not to clog up our tees with just tournament events because it makes it tough for our members to get out and play, or it makes it tough for just the normal guests to come in," he said.
Part of the challenge of planning tournaments is balancing open days for regular play with closed days meant for tournament play, Hernandez said. Hosting tournaments provides revenue, and if a course turns away too many tournaments then they can find that tournament organizers stop asking to use the course.
"We get some people that get frustrated once in a while if we have a few tournaments that are back to back, but it's part of the business," he said. "We have to be able to do that to make sure that we're sustainable and drawing new guests. Tournaments are very helpful for getting people outside of the community to come play."
The tournament was over before 1 p.m., leaving the winners plenty of time to get to wherever they planned on watching the game. They were divided on who to root for, however. Two of them were pulling for the Bengals to win and one was rooting for the Rams to take the Lombardi trophy home. Trevino, though, was pulling for a team that wasn't even playing.
"Cowboys!" he shouted, to the laughter of the other three winners.
