Upcoming Easter events

Easter Cookie Decorating Party

6-8 p.m. Thursday

Scully’s Sports Bar & Grill, 802 Fulton St., Port Lavaca

This event is for adults 18+ only, and attendees should call to register in advance. Tickets to the event include a drink ticket for a specialty holiday-themed spirit, door prizes and a custom cookie. Attendees will get access to a full array of cookie-designing supplies. Call Sugar Bee Bakehouse at 361-920-6848 to register.

Easter Weekend at Splashway Waterpark and Campground

Friday-Sunday

Splashway Waterpark & Campground, 5211 Main St., Sheridan

Head to Splashway Waterpark for a weekend of Easter fun. Attractions include a campground-wide egg hunt for the kids, pictures with the Easter Bunny, and a special Sunday sermon at Raycation Bible School. Campground events include laser tag, fishing, kayaking, biking and movies under the stars. Visit splashway.com for more information on cabin rates and activities.

Easter egg hunt at Spoetzl Brewery, Home of Shiner Beers

10 a.m. Saturday

Spoetzl Brewery, 603 E. Brewery St., Shiner

Easter egg hunt, children’s activities, cold Shiner beer and live music.

Easter egg hunt hosted by Faith Family Church

10:30 a.m. Saturday

Memorial Stadium, 3001 Miori Lane, Victoria

This Easter egg hunt is sure to be gigantic in size and fun. The free event, which is for kids elementary school aged and younger, will feature about 20,000 hidden, candy-filled eggs, said Michael Graff, worship and creative pastor. Prizes will also be offered. For more information or to sign up to serve, visit myffc.com/events.

Cuero Sonic Drive In Easter Egg Hunt

1 p.m. Saturday

Sonic in Cuero, 1110 N. Esplanade St., Cuero

Easter Egg Hunt hosted by Authentic Church

2 p.m. Saturday

Authentic Church, 805 Sam Houston Drive

This Easter egg hunt is glow in the dark.