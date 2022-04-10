Victorians welcomed spring and the Easter season with a raucous Easter egg hunt at Riverside Park Sunday.
The free event, hosted by Townsquare Media and Toyota of Victoria, featured multiple Easter egg hunts, a foam pit, lots of candy and even a real-life Easter Bunny, said Mason Benitez, market president and chief revenue officer for Townsquare Media’s Victoria office.
For some of the younger kids in attendance, this was a chance to experience their first big Easter egg hunt in the community.
“She’s done it at home, but this is our first time in the community,” Tatum Stratton said of her daughter, Paisleigh Yarborough, 4.
Also experiencing the hunt for the first time was Daisy Loredo, 3, her parents said. Daisy waited patiently for the hunt to start while holding an oversized teal bucket and sporting round sunglasses on her face.
“This is going to be the first one where she does it by herself with other kids,” her father, Eliazar Loredo said. Daisy was so excited to participate that she got her family to take her to the park on Saturday only to discover that they were a day early, he said.
When the hunt finally began, the kids were separated in age groups, Benitez said. The age ranges were 4-years-old and under, 5 to 8-years-old and 9 to 12-years-old .
“That was just to kind of keep the kids from running over each other,” he said with a laugh.
Organizers spread 1,500 eggs — 500 for each age group — in pockets across a wide field. Each age group surrounded their egg area. The kids were chomping at the bit to sprint out and collect the pastel plastic prey that was the eggs. When Benitez finally released the kids, they swarmed the field, snatching up eggs and piling them into buckets and bags. While many kids tackled the hunt alone, most in the 4 and under age group had a parent directing them toward eggs.
As soon as most of the eggs were collected, organizers rolled out what was for many kids the main event of the day — the foam machine.
Screaming kids flooded into a pit of foam. Heavy winds carried foam far and wide. Kids were covered head to toe, and those unlucky enough to not see the foam coming or quick enough to dodge it ended up with the bubbly cloud of liquid stuck to the hair, skin and clothes.
Jacob Macias, 6, came out of the foam pit soaked head-to-toe and laughing.
“I went in to rescue him,” said Rey Macias, Jacob’s father. A moment later, Jacob was backing up toward the foam pit before turning and running back in.
Briggs Ludwig, 7, said the foam pit was his favorite part of the whole day. Briggs came walking out of the pit with a smile on his face and foam wrapped around his legs like a second pair of pants. He got his fair share of eggs in the hunt, too, as he got a grand total of 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.