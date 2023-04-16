For years, the Victoria Ballet Theatre has held an annual running fundraiser called Tutus & Tennis Shoes, where runners put on the skirt and run for the dance company's benefit.
With an annual event comes regular attendees and among them Saturday morning at Riverside Park was a woman who, for the last decade, has made going to running events every weekend her hobby.
Rockport resident Nancy Anderson, 69, has been coming to Victoria Ballet Theatre's charity run for the last few years, running with her tutu flowing in the wind and shoes pounding the pavement.
"I run twice a week somewhere. I'm retired, and it's my hobby," Anderson said.
Every weekend, Anderson participates in two runs and has been doing so for almost a decade after participating in a 5K run when visiting her granddaughter in Connecticut on a lark, she said.
"We were looking for something to do, and she said, 'Let's do a 5K,'" Anderson said.
She didn't know what a 5K run was at the time but went full bore into it, she said. Anderson bought a pair of shoes and tights and was off and running with 500 other people in a benefit race for African Penguins in Mystic, Connecticut.
"The gun went off, and I just followed everybody. I came back and thought it was all finished, and she says, 'Grandma, you won,'" Anderson said. "After that, that's it. I was hooked. I came back to Texas and right away, I started doing it."
The Tutus & Tennis Shoes run was on her schedule this year as it was an easy stop toward her Sunday run in the Vintage Park 13.1 Half Marathon.
Each weekend she'll be in various cities around the state, from San Antonio to Corpus Christi to he Rio Grande Valley, all to fuel the running hobby she fell in love with, Anderson said. She has her schedule set through July.
For her, when it is a charitable run, it is particularly enjoyable, she said.
Anderson won first place for her age group during the race.
"What a charitable heart, giving back to society like that," Margaret Luker, Tutus & Tennis Shoes co-chair said.
Other runners who put on the tutu included several Victoria Ballet Theatre Company members.
Before the race, company members were doing dance warm-ups together to get ready, with some deciding to take their tutus from the dance stage to the race course.
Victoria resident Ellie Adrean, 16, was one such person. Adrean has been with the dance company for six years, with this being the second Tutu & Tennis Shoes event she has participated in.
She came out to support the peers she dances with and got into the spirit of the event, Adrean said.
"Since I've been with the company as long as I have, it feels great to support the company. I just like running to help support them," she said.
The one thing she enjoys most about being in the dance company is sharing the stage with the friends she has made through it, Adrean said.
Participation in this year's event was down this year, going from over 100 participants last year to about 85, Luker said.
Organizers expects to raise about $5,000 from the event, which will go to helping bring in guest artists, building new sets, helping fund community outreach events at schools and the local Boys and Girls Club and more, she said.
"5,000 is a big chunk of change for us. A $100 is a big chunk of change for us," Luker said. "Just like with any nonprofit in a smaller based town, every little bit helps."
Luker thanked those who came out early Saturday morning and raised funds for the Victoria Ballet Theatre.
"It's people like you guys that keep us on our toes and help us continue to bring great visions and arts and ballets to the community," she said. "Without people coming out and participating, it wouldn't happen."