For the last two years, the same turkey has represented Cuero as Ruby Begonia in the turkey races between Worthington, Minnesota and Cuero.
This year, the turkey race team from Cuero is returning with the same turkey, hoping to capture their third straight Great Gobbler Gallop title as they head to Worthington, Minnesota, for the first leg of the gallop during King Turkey Day. The team hopes to keep the good fortune going for Cuero against their northern nemesis, Paycheck.
"We're fully expecting Ruby to pull off another win. She has been running hot for the last few years, and we're bringing the heat with us, literally," said Brenda Martin, Cuero Turkey race team coach.
Last year, in both legs of the race, Ruby Begonia trounced Worthington's Paycheck. Cuero's spry fowl ran straight to the finish line with minimal issues, while Paycheck was more interested in the crowd.
This year's team includes Martin, the race team coach; Team Captain ShaNon Henson; handler Joel Hilburn; and Emil Garza, community team member and handler.
"We had a Ruby trail run for Ruby selection back in July and we're taking the same Ruby that has won the last few years," Martin said. "We're ready."
Ruby has done well in all her trail runs. She stayed steady throughout and Martin expects her to continue running straight.
Before traveling to Worthington on Wednesday morning, Henson said he has confidence in Ruby.
"Ruby is a well-seasoned bird who knows what victory tastes like, while Paycheck has been simmering slowly in second place," he said. "Last year, Paycheck was more like a bounced check, flopping around into the crowd. More of that this year and those penalties will start adding up, putting them further in the hole. Year after year, Paycheck has been over-drafting while Ruby has been cashing in the wins. We plan on keeping (Worthington) in the red this year."
The first leg of the race will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday on 10th Street in Worthington.
Martin encouraged community members to keep an eye on their Facebook page for updates on the race.
"It's just a really fun time," Martin said. "More than anything, we're just glad to see our friends form Worthington again."