Fate of the nonprofit that owned Carver from 2008 - 2019

The George Washington Carver Community Center of Jackson County, the nonprofit comprised of Carver alumni with hopes of saving the school, purchased the property from the Edna Independent School District for $100 in 2008.

Members made plans to house a Boys and Girls Club, a jobs program to prepare youths to enter the workforce, a daycare service and much more within the school's historic walls.

"We shot for the moon," said Rufus Diggs, a 1958 graduate of the school who leads the nonprofit.

But finances were a challenge.

In addition to running a shoestring budget of small donations, Diggs said the organization was sluggish to get a nonprofit status from the Internal Revenue Service.

Without it, the organization was subject to a full range of property taxes for the property and facilities, which were valued north of $650,000 at the time.

Two years after purchasing the school, they were approved for nonprofit status in 2010. However, it was revoked in 2014 after filings were not completed for three consecutive years, according to federal records. They regained the status again in 2016 and have held it since.

By 2019, the property was put up for bid in light of unpaid taxes, which, according to Diggs, totaled more than $600,000.

The nonprofit still operates today, offering scholarships for graduates of the Edna Independent School District.