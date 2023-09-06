Runge will not play football this season.
The Runge school district board of trustees elected to cancel the remainder of the season at a special-called meeting Wednesday.
The decision was first reported by Carl Padilla of the Padilla Report.
The Yellowjackets were scheduled to play at Charlotte on Friday night, before hosting Bloomington next week.
Runge was to begin District 14-2A, Division II play at Louise on Sept. 22.
Runge had forfeited its first two games after having to close school for a week as the result of a COVID outbreak.
Runge went 1-9 last season. The Yellowjackets last playoff appearance was in 2020 when they advanced to the bi-district round and finished with a 6-4 record.
Jeric Esparza, who played football at Runge, was promoted to athletic director and head football coach in July to replace Matt Wright, who resigned to go into private business.
Esparza said before the start of practices that Runge had 16 players and one other coach on the football staff.
Runge turned in an average daily attendance of 66 during the UIL's last realignment and reclassification in 2022.
Runge's enrollment is smaller than a number of schools playing in Class 1A or six-man football.