Runge has canceled and forfeited the remainder of its scheduled football games.
The Runge school district board of trustees made the decision at a special-called meeting Wednesday night.
Following the decision not to play the rest of its games, Runge board members voted 4-3 to make the switch to six-man football.
“We have 10 student-athletes who have remained loyal to Runge High School and want to play football,” Runge Superintendent Hector Dominguez Jr. said in a district release. “We are excited they will have the opportunity to play this school year.”
Runge would have to play an independent schedule and would have to make the decision whether to play six-man football in the UIL next season before next year’s reclassification and realignment.
Runge turned in an average daily attendance of 66 during the UIL’s last realignment and reclassification in 2022.
Runge’s enrollment is smaller than a number of schools playing in Class 1A or six-man football.
The Yellowjackets were scheduled to play at Charlotte on Friday night, before hosting Bloomington next week.
Runge was to begin District 14-2A, Division II play at Louise on Sept. 22.
Runge had forfeited its first two games after having to close school for a week as the result of a COVID outbreak.
Bloomington coach Brandon Craus said the school had made no decision on whether it would try to find a replacement game for Sept. 15 or have a bye.
Falls City coach Mark Kirchhoff said he spoke to most of the district coaches by phone on Thursday, and they decided to leave the schedule as it was.
“We talked about that when this first came up about a month ago when they weren’t scrimmaging or anything,” Kirchhoff said of Runge. “At that point, it was kind of like, let’s see and revisit it and maybe push everything Week 7 to 11 like it would be normally. At this stage, once we’re in, everybody’s got parents’ night and homecoming and stuff like that.
“Officiating would be the other thing,” he added. “It would be hard to find officials. We’re just sort of caught at this point, to run with it as we’ve got.”
Louise coach Manny Freeland considered attempting to find another game, but decided against it.
“I looked, but is it even worth it?, Freeland asked. “If I go and schedule another game and somebody gets hurt then I look like an idiot.”
Runge went 1-9 last season. The Yellowjackets last playoff appearance was in 2020 when they advanced to the bi-district round and finished with a 6-4 record.
Jeric Esparza, who played football at Runge, was promoted to athletic director and head football coach in July to replace Matt Wright, who resigned to go into private business.
Esparza said before the start of practices that Runge had 16 players and one other coach on the football staff.
“Over the coming days the Runge High football staff will quickly assemble a football schedule for the remainder of the season,” Dominguez said in the release. “Knowing that a school board meeting was planned for Wednesday evening, the coaching staff had already begun the pre-work, looking for games to play.”