Long-distance runners woke up at the crack of dawn on Saturday and made their way to DeLeon Plaza to participate in a race for a great cause. Citizens Medical Center held its sixth-annual Run Against Cancer Half-Marathon and 5K race in Downtown Victoria.
Roughly 800 runners participated in the half-marathon and 5K which started at 7:30 a.m. and 8 a.m., respectively.
The event was created to raise support and awareness for cancer patients in Victoria. Mike Olson, the hospital's chief executive, said wanted to introduce the race to Victoria as a way of bringing the community together and helping those dealing with cancer.
“I wanted to do something to help create awareness of cancer. At the previous place where I worked, we’ve done this race and I wanted to bring this to Victoria,” Olson said.
“This is a very difficult disease for so many people to go through and anything we can do to create awareness and opportunities to prevent cancer, we want to encourage that.”
Many of the runners on Saturday were there not only to raise awareness and support but also to run to honor relatives who have dealt with or are dealing with cancer.
Runners like Lisa Blohm, who had never run in a 5K before, was there to support family members who have had cancer.
“My uncle passed away from cancer, so I’m running for him,” Blohm said.
“I’m really determined that I want to do this for him.”
According to Dr. Matt McCurdy, a radiation oncologist at Citizens and a runner on Saturday, the money raised from the event goes a long way toward helping cancer patients with their treatments.
“Money in the past has gone to provide skin creams for people undergoing radiation treatment so they can get it for free,” McCurdy said.
With 800 runners competing, the money does a lot to help the Kathryn O’Connor Regional Cancer Center.
“It’s a very meaningful and touching event and opportunity for us to make a difference in people’s lives," Olson said. "We just really want to thank all of our sponsors and everybody for coming and helping us to support this event."